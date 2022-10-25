The annual election period for Medicare (AEP) began on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will continue until Wednesday, Dec. 7. This is a time where people can make changes to their Medicare plan depending on what type of coverage they have now and these changes will go into effect on Jan. 1.

According to UnitedHealthcare, people either have just Original Medicare (Parts A & B), Original Medicare with a stand-alone Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D), a Medicare Advantage plan (Part C) with or without built-in drug coverage, or a Medicare Advantage plan with a stand-alone Medicare prescription drug plan. People have the option to either leave things as they are, switch their plan to a similar one, join another plan, or drop one of their plans. The latter two choices may come with a penalty depending on the original coverage plan the consumer has.

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, said that those with Medicare Advantage plans or Part D plans have received the Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) letters that detail the changes for their plan for 2023. However, the letter does not tell people whether or not these changes will be the most efficient for the consumer in the new year. This is why it is important to check your plan and all of its changes during the annual election year, according to Oh.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

“These contracts - Medicare Advantage as well as Part D - are annual contracts. That means that every moving part is subject to change every year,” Oh said. “It has been the case that as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the competitive nature of the marketplace, that benefits which may be important to certain persons can change over the year, meaning that the better fit for your individual situation can be expected to change as a result.”

Using Medicare.gov’s plan finder can help people discover all the plans that exist, but Oh said that having an unbiased financial planner can help people figure out which of those existing plans is the best fit. “Certainly my firm, GH2 Benefits, does do this for free for people, and it can be useful,” said Oh. “There are [also] other people in every location that can provide this service.” Oh has also created a Medicare ABC for 2023 for those subscribed to his newsletter, JaeOh.subs.com. The live event was on October 8th, but the recording is available to paid subscribers.