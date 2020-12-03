Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in RetirementRetirement ResearchAsk the HammerNextGen MoneyYour MoneySaving / Investing for RetirementLifestyleTools & ResourcesAge TechFinstreamRetirement JobsMoney MakeoversWeekly Roundup
2021 Medicare Parts A & B Premiums and Deductibles

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, discusses the 2021 Medicare Parts A and B premiums and deductibles
Author:
Publish date:

On November 6, 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released the 2021 premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance amounts for the Medicare Part A and Part B programs.

For 2021, the standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees will be $148.50 for 2021, an increase of $3.90 from $144.60 in 2020. The annual deductible for all Medicare Part B beneficiaries is $203 in 2021, an increase of $5 from the annual deductible of $198 in 2020.

2021 Medicare Parts A & B Premiums and Deductibles

