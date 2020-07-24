Why You Should Take RMDs For 2020

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) aren’t required for 2020. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed in March to help deal with the pandemic, suspended this year’s RMDs from IRAs, most company plans, and inherited retirement accounts. This can help many people avoid paying tax on retirement account withdrawals they don’t need.

That said, it may pay to go against the grain this year and take RMDs (or perhaps even more) from tax-deferred accounts, and pay the resulting tax sooner than necessary. Indeed, even people who don’t face RMDs might tap their retirement funds in 2020. After paying the tax, many options exist, and the best choice may be loading up on life insurance.