Three Investment Themes for the Rest of 2022

We have entered a new regime marked by high volatility, inflation, and uncertainty, according to a new report published by iShares.

And the new regime, ushered in by pandemic scars and geopolitical conflict, will have many implications, not least of which is increased demand for more nimble investment tools, such as ETFs, according to the report, iShares Midyear 2022 Investor Guide.

In the report, Gargi Chaudhuri, Head of iShares Investment Strategy, Americas, looks at three key themes – embracing volatility, living with sustained inflation, and the long-term impacts of shortages - and pairs her macroeconomic views and market positioning insights to identify potential investment opportunities using ETFs, according to a release.

Here are the three investment themes that will be paramount for the remainder of 2022, according to Chaudhuri:

Embracing Volatility

As central bankers around the globe seek to balance sticky inflation with slowing growth, risk premia is on the rise. We believe defensive positions make the most sense as minimizing drawdowns may be the new way to beat a benchmark. We prefer minimum volatility exposures, dividend strategies, and limiting duration.

Ways to play it: iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor (USMV), iShares Core High Dividend (HDV), iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond (SHY), and iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond (IGSB).

Living with Sustained Inflation

Cyclical drivers of inflation will fade as higher interest rates take their toll, but structural factors mean it will stay higher for longer. That argues for inflation-linked over nominal bonds and getting granular with sub-sectors that exhibit the highest pricing power, such as pharmaceuticals. The emerging trend of “friendshoring” will be a boon for countries that are more geographically and politically aligned with major powers, such as Mexico and Brazil.

Ways to play it: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP), iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals (IHE), iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers (IHF), and iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond LEMB

The Long-term Impacts of Shortages

The global economy is grappling with commodity-induced volatility that we haven’t seen in decades. From gasoline prices in the U.S. to food inflation globally, it doesn’t take much to see and feel the real economic impact. We believe there are near-term opportunities in the energy and agriculture sectors, and longer-term solutions in thematic exposures like clean energy and the future of food.

Ways to play it: iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (IEO), iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector (IVEG), iShares Global Clean Energy (ICLN), and iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers (VEGI)

