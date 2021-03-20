In this video interview, Ed Slott, author of The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb walks through five actionable steps to protect your retirement savings from the taxman.

The new book, which is a sequel to his best-selling book, “The Retirement Savings Time Bomb… And How to Defuse It,” originally published in 2003, covers the latest events impacting tax code, from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to the SECURE Act to the CARES Act and breaks down how retirement savers need to plan differently since these laws were enacted.

"Taxes will be the single biggest factor that separates people from their retirement dreams," Slott said in a press release. "There has been monumental legislation in recent years that has created a major overhaul of the tax system, affecting virtually everyone in some way with countless implications. Now, more than ever before, it is crucial that Americans implement the latest planning strategies available to them. This book provides readers with an easy-to-understand step-by-step guide to disarm the retirement savings time bomb and navigate the latest retirement and tax planning laws and strategies so that they can better protect their hard-earned money."

Learn more at www.irahelp.com.

