The Income Annuity: A Retiree’s Life Jacket

By David Macchia

For many retirees, the financial equivalent of the life jacket is an annuity. It is the one and only tool that can save a retiree’s income. And for this reason alone, its popularity should be far greater than it is.

I think about the role of an annuity in the context of an investor’s planning for retirement income. In this earlier article, I wrote about the characteristics that describe “constrained investors” and some of the big risks they must plan for.

David Macchia

And in a separate article, “How to Think About Annuities,” I suggested questions you should ask of the financial professional who recommends that you purchase an annuity.

I want to merge these subjects and delve deeper into the constrained investor’s retirement security challenges by giving you a simple framework for determining if you are, in fact, a constrained investor. Then I will focus on a problem that is particularly dangerous to constrained investors: longevity risk.

Are You a Constrained Investor?

The good news is that constrained investors reach retirement with savings. The not-so-good news is that the amount of money they’ve accumulated is not high compared to the level of income they need their savings to produce. For the purposes of the following example, I define “income the retiree needs” as the amount of annual income required to fund their minimally acceptable lifestyle.

Social Security and any pensions will cover part of the income a retiree needs. The remainder must be generated by the retiree’s savings. The difference between the two is the income gap.

Consider the example of a recent retiree we will call Anne. A disciplined saver, Anne has accumulated a nest egg of $875,000 and has a Social Security monthly retirement benefit of $2,100. For her peace of mind, Anne requires a total monthly income of $5,200. But she doesn’t know how much she can safely spend each month, nor how much risk to take.

Subtracting her Social Security income from her total monthly income goal, we find that Anne has an income gap of $3,100 per month or $37,200 annually.

$5,200 - $2,100=$3,100 ($37,200/year)

The Income-to-Assets Ratio

Divide the annual income you need your savings to produce by the total amount of savings available to produce income. If the resulting percentage is 3% or more, you are a constrained investor. In Anne’s case, it looks like this.

$37,200 ÷ $875,000 = .0425, or, 4.25%

4.25% is greater than 3%. Therefore, with an income-to-assets ratio of 4.25%, Anne is a constrained investor.

Now that we know that Anne is a constrained investor, what does it mean? In a word, caution. Anne’s savings are going to be under pressure to deliver the level of income she desires. She really will need the help of a financial advisor who specializes in retirement income planning and will provide a formal, written plan which describes how her income will be created.

An income plan that balances safe investments with appropriate exposure to stock market growth potential can offer Anne several significant benefits including safe monthly paychecks throughout retirement. I described such a plan here. The aspect of safe monthly paychecks adds a strong degree of emotion management that makes it easier for retirees like Anne to remain consistent with investments.

Anne’s Longevity Risk

Is living a long life really a risk? In financial terms, it absolutely is an incredibly significant risk. Anne’s mom lived until she was 96 years of age. What would happen if Anne outlived her mom by, say six years, to age 102? Sounds farfetched? It’s not.

In 2020, there were 920,000 people in the United States who reached age 100. It is projected that there will be more than five million by 2058. Anne could very well find herself among that group of American centenarians.

Longevity and Inflation

Adding to Anne’s longevity risk is the issue of inflation, which has been surging of late to reach 7.5%., a level not seen in the United States since the 1970s.

In order for Anne’s purchasing power to be the equivalent of what $5,200 per month purchases today, by the final year of her retirement, Anne’s monthly income must grow to $15,071. And that is based upon the assumption of a 3% rate of inflation.

The twin risks of longevity and inflation should motivate any constrained investor to find that balance between safe investments and exposure to equity growth potential.

Retirement success begins with recognizing the type of investor you are. If you determine that you are a constrained investor, you should be confident about your financial security in retirement. But don’t wait to take the planning steps that will provide you the best chance of having an income that both keeps pace with inflation and lasts for life.

About the author: David Macchia

David Macchia is an author, public speaker and entrepreneur focused on improving the current state of retirement income planning. He is the founder of Wealth2k, Inc, and the developer of the widely used retirement income solution, The Income for Life Model®. Recently, David developed Women And Income™, the first retirement income solution developed to address the differentiated needs and preferences of female investors. David is the author of the consumer finance book, “Lucky Retiree: How to Create and Keep Your Retirement Income with The Income for Life Model®.”

