The Importance of a Long-Term Investment Perspective

By George T. Padula, CFP

“Sometimes the light's all shinin' on me

Other times, I can barely see

Lately, it occurs to me

What a long, strange trip it's been.”

- Grateful Dead, "Truckin’"

Investors who happen to be Grateful Dead fans may "smile, smile, smile” when we say it’s been a long, strange trip to the stock market highs of 2021.

To that end, we decided to reminisce a bit on some of our quarterly investment summaries of the past. Here are a few passages we pulled out of them:

3Q18: “It was the best quarter for the S&P 500 since 2013.”

4Q18: “After enjoying its best quarter since 2013 during the third quarter, the S&P 500 gave back those gains and more in the fourth quarter of 2018, falling by 13.5%.”

1Q19: “Record is our word of the day. It describes the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018, both of which were historically extraordinary performance quarters for the stock market, both up and down.”

1Q20 (when COVID-19 first hit): “Eight out of the 10 largest-ever point losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average have occurred during 2020 to-date [and] seven out of the 10 largest-ever point gains have also occurred so far in 2020.”

George Padula

“Every Silver Lining’s Got a Touch of Grey”

- Grateful Dead, "Touch of Grey"

Our heads spin just from reading through these again, and we have only highlighted a period of a couple of years!

If we look at the past couple of decades, there is a very nice silver lining: Investing for the long term with a diversified approach has indeed worked quite well.

Let us look at some history. Below, we have broken up the last twenty years into four 5-year periods.

Index Returns: Why Long-Term Perspective is Important

Data source: Morningstar, Tamarac, and Zephyr Analytics Index sources: Large Cap, S&P500 Composite; Small Cap, Russell 2000; ICE BofA US Treas 3-5Yr, Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index; Real Estate, S&P Developed REIT Index; Emerging Markets, MSCI Emerging Markets Index; International Developed, MSCI EAFE Index; Total Market Growth, Russell 3000 Growth; Total Market Value, Russell 3000 Value.

Starting in the upper left, emerging market equities averaged 27% gains per year for the five years ending December 2006 while the S&P 500 averaged only 6.2% per year. Moving to the upper right, for the next five years, ending December 2011, which encompassed the credit crisis, bonds outperformed everything. The two bottom periods are after the credit crisis. International stocks came back down to earth, the S&P 500 and Russell 3000 led the way. Bonds had more “normal” returns.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Now, let us examine the same data but through a 10- and 20-year lens. Think of it this way: At the end of 2001, you have to decide which one or two investments will do the best over the next 10- and 20-year periods. What do you choose? If you are like most U.S.-based investors with home country and recency biases, you would choose U.S. stocks. The actuality is that some other investments performed better. Between 2001 and 2011, emerging markets and real estate outperformed the S&P 500 by roughly 11% and 7% per year respectively, and bonds had roughly double the annualized return of growth stocks. It was a different story from 2011 to 2021 when growth and large cap stocks ruled the years. Over the full twenty years? Growth stocks ultimately performed best, but you might be surprised to see that Real Estate and Emerging Markets outperformed the S&P 500.

Data source: Morningstar, Tamarac, and Zephyr Analytics Index sources: Large Cap, S&P500 Composite; Small Cap, Russell 2000; ICE BofA US Treas 3-5Yr, Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index; Real Estate, S&P Developed REIT Index; Emerging Markets, MSCI Emerging Markets Index; International Developed, MSCI EAFE Index; Total Market Growth, Russell 3000 Growth; Total Market Value, Russell 3000 Value.

The problem we have as investors is we never really know when these periods of relative outperformance will begin or end, or which categories or asset classes will lead.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Past may not be prologue, but it can teach us an important lesson. A diversified approach within an investment portfolio will help you reach your longer-term objectives.

“Keep on Rolling, Just a Mile to Go”

- Grateful Dead, "Jack Straw Song"

Another lesson is that timing the market is extremely difficult to do consistently over any length of time. We advocate “time in the market” as opposed to “market timing.”

But sometimes time takes a while longer than we would like. Not all past 10-year spans over the last 100 years have produced nearly as high returns as we have seen lately in the S&P 500, and in a few, investors actually lost money.

The table below extracts the worst 10-year periods over the last 100 years, as shown in the brown bars. However, what we find most interesting about this chart is that after every one of those more challenging periods, the subsequent 10-year period produced substantial returns for stock investors who held on for the longer term:

None of us has a crystal ball. If we did, it would be cloudy most of the time. Again, the history lesson here is, the more time you have been able to commit your capital to a strategy, the better chance you have had of coming out ahead, without the recurring headaches about when to get in and get out over that entire time.

About the author: George T. Padula, CFP®, CFA®

George T. Padula, Jr., is a principal and wealth manager of Modera Wealth Management, LLC. He specializes in small business owners, college planning, retirement planning, endowments and foundations and charitable giving. In addition, George also serves as Modera’s chief investment officer.

Modera Wealth Management., LLC (“Modera”) is an SEC-registered investment advisor with places of business in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. Modera may only transact business in those states in which it is registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements. SEC registration does not imply any level of skill or training. For information pertaining to our registration status, fees and services, please contact us or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov) to obtain a copy of our disclosure statement set forth in Form ADV Part 2A. Please read the disclosure statement carefully before you invest or send money.

This article is limited to the dissemination of general information about Modera’s investment advisory and financial planning services that is not suitable for everyone. Nothing herein should be interpreted or construed as investment advice nor as legal, tax or accounting advice nor as personalized financial planning, tax planning or wealth management advice. For legal, tax and accounting-related matters, we recommend you seek the advice of a qualified attorney or accountant. This article is not a substitute for personalized investment or financial planning from Modera. There is no guarantee that the views and opinions expressed herein will come to pass, and the information herein should not be considered a solicitation to engage in a particular investment or financial planning strategy. The statements and opinions expressed in this article are subject to change without notice based on changes in the law and other conditions.

Investing in the markets involves gains and losses and may not be suitable for all investors. Information herein is subject to change without notice and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security or to engage in a particular investment or financial planning strategy. Individual client asset allocations and investment strategies differ based on varying degrees of diversification and other factors. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or guarantee against a loss.