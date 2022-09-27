If you are a public sector worker, here are some trends in Social Security and pensions that you should be aware of.

By Marcia Mantell, RMA

When Frances Perkins, Secretary of Labor for President Franklin Roosevelt, was finalizing the architecture for Social Security in 1935, she identified one particular area of concern: How would this social benefit program be funded? It was not a welfare program funded from general tax revenue. So, where could the money come from to pay retirees a basic insurance benefit?

Marcia Mantell

The answer came from a colleague: make it a tax. Furthermore, make sure employers were responsible for paying the tax. We know that today as FICA—the Federal Insurance Contribution Act. As “covered” workers, 6.2% of your salary is paid into FICA and your employer matches that contribution.

Not all workers are covered workers. Many in the public sector are “uncovered” workers. In lieu of Social Security, they are provided a separate retirement plan sponsored by their state or a union.

Flies in the Ointment

The idea to tax employers and employees seemed the ideal mechanism to fund Social Security. But, could the federal government tax the states?

There was enough ambiguity in the 1930s’ tax laws that Congress decided FICA only applied to private sector employers. States were exempt from paying into Social Security. Instead, they would continue to offer their own retirement pension plans.

In the 1950s, changes in the tax code gave states the option to participate in the Social Security program. Many states opted to fully cover public sector workers, but 21 states and the District of Columbia chose a different route. They preferred to fund a retirement pension for some or all of their employees, believing their own system would provide a better retirement.

Those outlier states can only skirt Social Security if employees are covered by a “qualified” retirement plan that delivers a benefit equivalent to or better than if the worker had earned Social Security.

Who Are These Public Sector Workers?

The federal government is a public-sector employer. State and local governments also employ thousands of workers in public-sector jobs from police and firefighters to your town clerk and property assessor.

Millions are employed in government jobs. Today, nearly 22 million people are employed by local, state, and federal governments, accounting for about 15% of all workers in the U.S.

Public school teachers are also public sector workers. According to Bellwether Education Partners (Aldeman and Rotherham, June 2019), “There are 3.2 million public school teachers in America, making it the most common occupation for full-time working women in the country. But the pension system doesn’t serve the majority of the teacher workforce.”

With state and local governments feeling the pinch and pressure of meeting pension obligations, the generosity of these plans is being cut back. And, the newer or shorter-term employees are in a precarious position of losing pension benefits.

As Many as One Million Workers at Risk

The Social Security research team at the Boston College Center for Retirement Research (BCCRR), led by Dr. Alicia Munnell, recently released a report looking at benefits for public sector workers. The goal of the research was to quantify the number of state workers who may end up with lower benefits (monthly income) from their state pension plans than if they worked for the same pay in a covered job.

They found a startling number of employees who may end up in a worse-off situation in their old age. In fact, based on their model and examination of a wide range of public pension plans in place today, the BCCRR team estimated, “In all, 750,000 to 1 million noncovered workers annually might be at risk of receiving pension benefits that fall short of Social Security benefit levels.”

This is quite concerning, especially when thinking about public sector jobs where there are already staffing shortfalls. Public school teachers are in extremely short supply. Knowing that retirement benefits may be small is likely part of the reason for higher quits rates and lower entry rates for teachers.

In 15 states, teachers have no access to Social Security. In another 6 states only a portion of teachers are short-shrifted. It depends if they are working for an uncovered school district or county vs. working in another county where teachers in the same state are covered by Social Security.

The Bellwether research findings are distressing: 50% of newly hired teachers leave with no pension at all. And one-third qualify for a pension, but it’s worth less than their own contributions.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

How Public Pension Plans Work

Most state pension plans were established more than 100 years. The earliest pension plan for state workers dates back to 1911 (Massachusetts) and 1857 for police in New York City. But rules have changed over time, most often to the detriment of the newest workers.

In most pension calculations, the final benefit is based on the number of years of service, the worker’s highest salary in a set number of years (usually highest 3 years), and a benefit factor. Before a worker is eligible for a pension, they must work in that job long enough to be vested—3, 5, or 10 years in most plans.

One hundred years ago, public workers remained in their public sector job for decades. They vested and retired with a substantial pension. In many cases, the pensions delivered a somewhat higher benefit than Social Security.

But today, we have a much more mobile workforce. And workers today are very different from those at the beginning of the last century.

Where Problems Are Lurking

Being a school teacher today takes more grit and determination than ever. Burnout is high. Many young teachers enter this career early but leave after just a few years. They may leave with a small pension if they worked enough years to earn vested benefits. However, inflation will erode their small benefit over the subsequent decades before they even reach retirement.

If they had been covered by Social Security, those years would count toward qualifying for benefits. (One needs at least 10 years of earnings to qualify for future retirement benefits). Their wages would be included in their Social Security benefit calculation and adjusted up for wage inflation.

On the other hand, if a teacher is a career teacher, working long enough to qualify for a full pension, they may well get a larger pension payout than they would have with Social Security. But, that’s only at the start of retirement. Generally, public pensions are fixed dollar benefits without cost-of-living adjustments. So, a $2,500 pension payment at retirement loses purchasing power and buys only about $1,200 of goods 25 years into retirement.

Another failing of public pensions is that they are not portable. Therefore, when a teacher moves to another county within the state, or to another state, they cannot take the pension valuation with them. They may get a pension at retirement, but its value was frozen as of the date of the move. Social Security benefits accrue over one’s career.

Perhaps the greatest concern with pensions is when a married person chooses a single life payout pension. If the pensioner dies first, his or her spouse is left with no pension income. Social Security was specifically designed to protect the worker and his dependent wife (and now modernized to cover either spouse who is the lower-earner).

Key distinctions between public pensions and Social Security

The BCCRR team noted how a public pension benefit is highly connected to the point of entry into a public sector job as well as duration. Does the worker enter at age 24 and spend the next 30 years in the same district at the same or a similar job? Or is the worker 38 and retires at 55? How about the 22-year-old teacher who leaves at 29 before vesting?

The results for their retirement income security will be dramatically different. It’s unrealistic to think a young adult is going to know how their career decisions could jeopardize their retirement some 40 years in the future.

A social insurance program is designed to protect lower-income workers and dependent spouses. Defined benefit plans are designed to reward long-time career workers. And, the higher earners’ incomes are protected at a higher level.

It seems there needs to be a day of reckoning for public pension plans. Unless the states can provide more guaranteed retirement income similar to Social Security, many public workers are going to have a mighty uncomfortable retirement.

About the author: Marcia Mantell, RMA®, NSSA®

Marcia Mantell is the founder and president of Mantell Retirement Consulting, Inc., a retirement business development, marketing & communications, and education company supporting the financial services industry, advisors, and their clients. She is author of “What’s the Deal with Retirement Planning for Women,” “What’s the Deal with Social Security for Women” and blogs at BoomerRetirementBriefs.com.