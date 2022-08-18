By Philip Herzberg, CFP

Many unanswered questions remain about post-death required minimum distributions (RMDs), due to the SECURE Act of 2019 eliminating the opportunity for beneficiaries to stretch an IRA payout in a tax-favorable manner. There is currently no clear guidance on how to proceed with RMDs for specific types of inherited IRA beneficiaries. It could take months or even longer for the IRS to release final regulations.

Why are these IRS proposed regulations important? They materially affect beneficiaries inheriting a retirement account in 2020 or later. The problem is the rules force the money out very quickly after death, which means there’s a shorter window – all of the funds have to come out and they are subject to future higher taxes. A significant chunk of the money will be lost to taxes if planning is not done now. Regulations affect the largest IRAs, since more of those assets will be left over to the next generation, who are going to get zapped with taxes in a short window.

SECURE Act’s Impact on Inherited Retirement Accounts

The SECURE Act delayed the starting age for RMDs from 70½ to 72 for those who turn age 70½ in 2020 and future years. IRA owners have a required beginning date (RBD) of taking their first RMD by April 1 of the year after they reach age 72. Be mindful that the RMD remains age 70½ if you have reached age 70½ before 2020.

This legislation effectively eliminated the option for most non-spousal beneficiaries to “stretch” IRA distributions over one’s lifetime. In its place, a new 10-year rule was enacted for those who inherited IRAs in 2020 or later. It seemed to indicate that a non-spousal beneficiary can withdraw a traditional inherited IRA balance anytime within 10 years.

Two key exceptions for the Stretch IRA, which is not dead – yet!

Non-spousal beneficiaries who inherited an IRA before 2020 are grandfathered and able to advantageously stretch distributions based on their life expectancy under the tax code before the SECURE Act.

Sole spouse beneficiaries are not affected at all by the new 10-year payout rule. Surviving spouses may choose to continue “stretching” distributions over their life expectancies, as they could prior to SECURE Act

Proposed IRS RMD regulations put a twist in plans of inheritors delaying withdrawals for 10 years

Proposed regulations require non-spousal beneficiaries to take RMDs “at least as rapidly” as an IRA owner who dies on or after RBD. The rule means that beneficiaries who are subject to the 10-year rule must also take annual distributions based on a single life expectancy. If an IRA owner is already beginning to take mandatory required withdrawals, then the RMDs must continue to be taken by non-spousal beneficiaries, so the inherited account can be depleted even faster.

Planning Suggestion: Non-spousal beneficiaries who inherited IRAs in 2020 should hold off on making up any missed “stretch” RMDs for 2021.

If an IRA owner died before RMD RBD, then no annual “stretch” RMDs are required for years 1 through 9. Non-spousal beneficiaries, who inherited IRAs on or after January 1st, 2020, must withdraw the entire balance by the end of the 10th year after death. The “at least as rapidly” rule does NOT apply when the IRA owner dies before RBD.

Planning Suggestion: Consider making withdrawals of some amount every year in the context of measuring annual distributions against your other income to better manage the taxes you will owe. The goal is to make distributions in your lowest taxable income years.

The IRS is evaluating feedback gathered on the recent February 23rd interpretation of the 10-year payout rule under the SECURE Act. Most professionals did not expect this twist. They do not need to begin distributions yet for inherited IRAs in 2021 or 2022. The CARES Act waived 2020 RMDs. The IRS may clarify these regulations over the next several months when it finalizes the RMD rules. There would need to be provisions for waiving distributions for 2021. Failure to take RMDs on time results in a 50% tax penalty on the amount of money required to be withdrawn.

What happens with inherited Roth IRAs?

The annual RMD requirement never applies to Roth IRA beneficiaries. No annual RMDs are needed for years 1 through 9 for inherited Roth IRAs, regardless of whether the Roth IRA owner died before or after the RBD. Be mindful that the full balance of the inherited Roth must still be withdrawn by the end of the 10th year after death.

Planning Suggestion: Since distributions from an inherited Roth account are tax-free, non-spousal designated beneficiaries can let the Roth account grow and then take the entire distribution in year 10 without any tax implications.

This tax-free growth is another reason you should consider converting your pre-tax IRAs to Roth IRAs while alive. Seek the guidance of a tax and Certified Financial Planner® professional to evaluate whether a Roth conversion is beneficial for your situation.

