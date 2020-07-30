Advantages of Replacing Your RMD with a Roth IRA Conversion in 2020

No question, the coronavirus has created angst and uncertainty, but how can you adapt and make the best possible decisions for your financial future? Amid this uncertain economic environment, you should become familiar with new regulations.

One example is the recently enacted SECURE Act, which temporarily changed the terms of required minimum distributions (RMDs) for all retirement plans, including IRAs, 401(k)s, 403(b)s and even inherited IRAs. Previously, RMDs went into effect after the participant or owner reached the age of 70 ½. Now, if you reach 70 ½ in 2020 or later, you must take your first RMD by April 1 of the year after you turn age 72.