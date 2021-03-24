Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Search

Majority of Americans Are Still Confident They’ll Be Able to Retire When and How They Want: Fidelity Investments

New Fidelity Investments study demonstrates the positive impact having a strong plan can have on retirement confidence and America’s understanding of important retirement planning essentials.
Author:
Publish date:

More than eight-in-10 Americans (82%) indicate the events of the past year have impacted their retirement plans, with one-third estimating it will take two to three years to get back on track, due to such factors as job loss or retirement withdrawals, according to Fidelity Investments’ 2021 State of Retirement Planning Study.

In a video interview, Melissa Ridolfi, senior vice president of Retirement and Cash Management at Fidelity Investments, described those and other findings from the study. 

Americans Say it Will Take Two to Three years to Get Their Retirement Plans Back Because of COVID: Fidelity Investments
Saving/Investing for Retirement

One in Three Americans Say it Will Take Two to Three Years to Get Their Retirement Plans Back on Track Because of COVID: Fidelity Investments

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Do I Need to Know About the American Rescue Plan Act's Stimulus Checks?

rishi-jhajharia-1CkSNmbT7J0-unsplash
Planning for & Living in Retirement

What is Monte Carlo and What Does it Have to Do with Your Retirement Plan?

Avoid Mistakes and Red Tape When Splitting Assets in Divorce
Your Money

Considering Divorce? How to Financially Prepare

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Bond Yields are Rising. Do I Need to Change My Asset Allocation?

trading vs. investing
NextGen Money

Trading versus Investing: What’s the Difference?

The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb
Saving/Investing for Retirement

The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Does the New Law Freeze Cost-of-living Adjustments for Retirement Plan Contributions?

Ask Bob: There's no 'Marriage Penalty' in Social Security Benefits
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Married Couples: Isn’t That My 401(k), Too?