One in Three Americans Say it Will Take Two to Three Years to Get Their Retirement Plans Back on Track Because of COVID: Fidelity Investments

New Fidelity Investments study demonstrates the positive impact having a strong plan can have on retirement confidence and America’s understanding of important retirement planning essentials.

More than eight-in-10 Americans (82%) indicate the events of the past year have impacted their retirement plans, with one-third estimating it will take two to three years to get back on track, due to such factors as job loss or retirement withdrawals, according to Fidelity Investments’ 2021 State of Retirement Planning Study.

In a video interview, Melissa Ridolfi, senior vice president of Retirement and Cash Management at Fidelity Investments, described those and other findings from the study.