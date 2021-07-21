Jack Brennan, the former CEO of Vanguard, talks with Retirement Daily about his latest book and the 12 most important principles to invest successfully.

In a nearly 30-minute interview, Jack Brennan, the former CEO of Vanguard, discussed his latest book, More Straight Talk on Investing, and the 12 most important principles to invest successfully.

Among other things, he discusses the importance of having an investment policy statement, the use and value of alternative investments, direct indexing, the three investing books that had the greatest influence on him, the need to be skeptical, and his thoughts on Jack Bogle, the founder of Vanguard.