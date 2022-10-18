Let’s Measure Performance and Risk

By Brian Regan, CFA

Lately, some clients have wanted to talk about performance given the difficult year for both stocks and bonds. This is great. I welcome having a risk and performance conversation especially if it brings us closer to the client’s ideal risk preference. However, we are often talking about apples and oranges which can get in the way of a productive conversation.

Brian Regan

Benchmarks

It is important that the benchmark is appropriate for the strategy being compared. For example, the S&P 500 is all large cap stocks in the United States so it would not be appropriate for comparison to a bond portfolio. It also would not be appropriate to compare the S&P 500 to small cap stocks, international stocks, or a combination of all these assets.

For conservative investors we generally think it is appropriate to target a 50% stock 50% non-stock portfolio. The universe for stocks is global by country and scale and the universe for the non-stock portion is typically cash, domestic bonds, and sometimes alternatives. The benchmark (diversified benchmark) we choose to compare this broad universe to is 50% All Country World Index (ACWI), 32% Aggregate Bond Index (AGG), and 18% money market fund (PRCXX).

The ACWI is 62% domestic stock and only 84% Large Cap which makes for a far greater universe against the S&P 500, which is appropriate for a portfolio that would like to pull a lot of different levers to manage risk and return. The money market component reflects the fact that generally, the portfolios will need some liquidity and that we would not likely take as much duration risk as the aggregate index.

Drawdowns

Drawdowns for a portfolio with this diversified benchmark will likely be much lower than the S&P 500 or the ACWI because bonds and cash are less volatile and often negatively correlate with the stock market. The gold bar does not fall as much as the purple bar in the chart below.

The tradeoff for the less volatile portfolio is usually lower longer-term returns.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Sometimes I get asked, “Why would someone invest in the more diversified less volatile strategy if the longer-term returns are not as good?” The question is often answered with a question. If you had a million-dollar account and your portfolio fell by $200,000 like 2018, $340,000 like 2020 or by $240,000 like 2022, would you stay confidently invested? If not, the consequences would be deadly for returns. Most people cannot handle that volatility. The diversified drawdowns that are about half that of the market is much more tolerable.

Point-in-Time Performance

The draw down in 2020 was somewhat unique in that it started basically at the very beginning of the calendar year. The reason why this is significant is because clients can easily compare the diversified benchmark to the S&P 500 on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. At certain points it can appear that the diversified benchmark has not helped them at all.

The arrows show times when the S&P 500 rallied and showed better YTD returns than the diversified benchmark, but this is only because of the increased volatility that the S&P 500 shows. At times, when the market is rallying the riskier portfolio will surpass the less risky portfolio. When the market is falling, the diversified benchmark will do better than the riskier portfolio even if they are both negative, as is the case here. Remember that the diversified portfolio defends against drawdowns but sacrifices long term gains – meaning – in time, the S&P 500 will likely outperform the diversified portfolio.

Apples to Apples Comparison

The article so far has been about apples and oranges comparisons. The diversified benchmark does better with drawdowns and the S&P 500 does better with long-term performance. The diversified benchmark portfolio can reasonably be compared to a conservative client discretionary portfolio (conservative portfolio). The conservative portfolio is often more complex to take advantage of opportunities and immunize risks in the market. The goal is to outperform the diversified benchmark, gross of fees, by making smart decisions but within the same risk framework as the diversified benchmark. Typically, I like to measure performance by 3-year metrics because three years is a long enough timeframe to ask for patience and not lose it.

The standard measures of comparison are Alpha, Beta, Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Max Drawdown. If your manager is doing well, then all these numbers should be similar, gross of fees, and your returns should be better. Ask to see the numbers and to have them explained.

About the author: Brian J. Regan

Brian J. Regan, CFA®, MBA, is the chief investment officer for Asset Management Resources, LLC. His responsibilities within the firm relate to investment research, portfolio design and implementation. He has education and experience in portfolio risk management, asset allocation, fixed income security selection, equity security selection, and macro-economic analysis.