Skip to main content
Let’s Measure Performance and Risk

Let’s Measure Performance and Risk

When it comes to your portfolio, it's important to talk about performance and risk.

When it comes to your portfolio, it's important to talk about performance and risk.

By Brian Regan, CFA

Lately, some clients have wanted to talk about performance given the difficult year for both stocks and bonds. This is great. I welcome having a risk and performance conversation especially if it brings us closer to the client’s ideal risk preference. However, we are often talking about apples and oranges which can get in the way of a productive conversation.

Brian Regan

Brian Regan

Benchmarks

It is important that the benchmark is appropriate for the strategy being compared. For example, the S&P 500 is all large cap stocks in the United States so it would not be appropriate for comparison to a bond portfolio. It also would not be appropriate to compare the S&P 500 to small cap stocks, international stocks, or a combination of all these assets.

For conservative investors we generally think it is appropriate to target a 50% stock 50% non-stock portfolio. The universe for stocks is global by country and scale and the universe for the non-stock portion is typically cash, domestic bonds, and sometimes alternatives. The benchmark (diversified benchmark) we choose to compare this broad universe to is 50% All Country World Index (ACWI), 32% Aggregate Bond Index (AGG), and 18% money market fund (PRCXX).

The ACWI is 62% domestic stock and only 84% Large Cap which makes for a far greater universe against the S&P 500, which is appropriate for a portfolio that would like to pull a lot of different levers to manage risk and return. The money market component reflects the fact that generally, the portfolios will need some liquidity and that we would not likely take as much duration risk as the aggregate index.

Drawdowns

Drawdowns for a portfolio with this diversified benchmark will likely be much lower than the S&P 500 or the ACWI because bonds and cash are less volatile and often negatively correlate with the stock market. The gold bar does not fall as much as the purple bar in the chart below.

Regan - 1 092922

The tradeoff for the less volatile portfolio is usually lower longer-term returns.

Regan - 2 092922

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Sometimes I get asked, “Why would someone invest in the more diversified less volatile strategy if the longer-term returns are not as good?” The question is often answered with a question. If you had a million-dollar account and your portfolio fell by $200,000 like 2018, $340,000 like 2020 or by $240,000 like 2022, would you stay confidently invested? If not, the consequences would be deadly for returns. Most people cannot handle that volatility. The diversified drawdowns that are about half that of the market is much more tolerable.

Point-in-Time Performance

The draw down in 2020 was somewhat unique in that it started basically at the very beginning of the calendar year. The reason why this is significant is because clients can easily compare the diversified benchmark to the S&P 500 on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. At certain points it can appear that the diversified benchmark has not helped them at all.

Regan - 3 092922

The arrows show times when the S&P 500 rallied and showed better YTD returns than the diversified benchmark, but this is only because of the increased volatility that the S&P 500 shows. At times, when the market is rallying the riskier portfolio will surpass the less risky portfolio. When the market is falling, the diversified benchmark will do better than the riskier portfolio even if they are both negative, as is the case here. Remember that the diversified portfolio defends against drawdowns but sacrifices long term gains – meaning – in time, the S&P 500 will likely outperform the diversified portfolio.

Apples to Apples Comparison

The article so far has been about apples and oranges comparisons. The diversified benchmark does better with drawdowns and the S&P 500 does better with long-term performance. The diversified benchmark portfolio can reasonably be compared to a conservative client discretionary portfolio (conservative portfolio). The conservative portfolio is often more complex to take advantage of opportunities and immunize risks in the market. The goal is to outperform the diversified benchmark, gross of fees, by making smart decisions but within the same risk framework as the diversified benchmark. Typically, I like to measure performance by 3-year metrics because three years is a long enough timeframe to ask for patience and not lose it.

The standard measures of comparison are Alpha, Beta, Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Max Drawdown. If your manager is doing well, then all these numbers should be similar, gross of fees, and your returns should be better. Ask to see the numbers and to have them explained.

About the author: Brian J. Regan

Brian J. Regan, CFA®, MBA, is the chief investment officer for Asset Management Resources, LLC. His responsibilities within the firm relate to investment research, portfolio design and implementation. He has education and experience in portfolio risk management, asset allocation, fixed income security selection, equity security selection, and macro-economic analysis.

You May Also Like...

Other relevant articles from Retirement Daily

There’s More to Risk than Market Risk

More Than Market Risk Thumbnail

There are many variables that affect investment. Learn from our financial expert about four types of risk and how they impact your portfolio.

Assess Your Risk and Adjust Your Portfolio

Assess Risk Thumbnail

Adviser Brad Wright explains how (and why) to avoid the urge to sell during a market downturn.

It's All About the Income, Chapter 3: Getting Risk Right

It's All About the Income. Michael Lynch wrote this book to help you create high levels of retirement income and financial peace of mind.

There are two financial phases of life: the accumulation phase and the distribution phase. How do you manage each phase?

Performance Risk Stocks
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Let's Measure Performance and Risk

By Brian J. Regan
Turning 65 This Year? Here's the Countdown to Medicare
Social Security/Medicare

The KFF Report on Medicare Advantage

By Mer Brown
Screen Shot 2022-09-24 at 1.17.56 PM
Your Money

End of Year Tax Planning Strategies

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
pexels-lil-artsy-3150547
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Oct 9 - 15

By Retirement Daily
Most Livable Cities in the U.S. -- for All Ages
News & Commentary

Which U.S. Cities Have the Highest (Lowest) Inflation?

By Retirement Daily
Image: Women, Divorce & Retirement
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Women, Divorce & Retirement: Financial Dramas and Losses Haunting Divorced Women

By Mary Helen Gillespie
medicare and social security benefits
Social Security/Medicare

Medicare and TRICARE for Life

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Expert Advice on Social Security's 8.7% COLA
Social Security/Medicare

Expert Advice on Social Security's 8.7% COLA

By Retirement Daily
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386322
Social Security/Medicare

Social Security Makes It Official: You’re Getting a Raise

By Alyson Dorosky