How to Maximize Your Lifetime After-Tax Income With Your 401(k)
Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
My son introduced a board game, the Settlers of Catan, or Catan, for short, to my wife and me several months ago. The objective of Catan is simple: be the first one to collect 10 victory points.
Victory points are obtained by building settlements and cities, each one worth one and two points, respectively. You can also earn victory points by holding various types of cards, including special victory point development cards.