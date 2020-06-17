By David J. Haas, CFP

A college education has become a truly expensive expenditure. One year in a reasonably selective private college now costs approximately $75,000 with room and board. Four years of college might cost $320,000 or more, and the finaid.org website reports the price of college is going up 8% per year. Public state colleges can be slightly better. For my home state of New Jersey, the current price tag is approximately $35,000 per year or about $150,000 for a four-year degree.