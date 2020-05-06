Retirement Daily
IRS Publishes FAQ for Coronavirus-related Relief for Retirement Plans and IRAs

Robert Powell

The IRS has published answers to 14 frequently asked questions on coronavirus relief for participants in IRAs and retirement plans under the CARES Act.

How to Create a Volatility-Resilient Investing System

When the volatility within our portfolio rises, staying invested and sticking with the plan can be difficult. By understanding that volatility is a normal part of investing and aligning your portfolio with your individual time-horizon and goals, you have a much greater likelihood of long-term success.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Who Are You Calling a Senior Citizen?

The AP Stylebook Online has just revised the terms journalists should use when referring to the group of people formerly known as senior citizens. Older adult(s) and older person/people are now preferred over senior citizens, seniors or elderly as a general term when appropriate and relevant.

Robert Powell

Individuals Can Take Up to $100,000 from Their Retirement Accounts Under the Cares Act.

You have to fall into one of three categories to be eligible to take coronavirus-related distributions from your retirement accounts.

Robert Powell

Estate Planning Amid the Coronavirus Chaos

In times like these, it’s important to take charge of those things within your control, such as planning for your estate and family.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

AARP Annuity Marketplace powered by Blueprint Income Launched

AARP members can now compare and purchase simple annuities from a select group of seven highly-rated insurance companies in a marketplace powered by Blueprint Income

Robert Powell

The Windfall Elimination Provision Can Reduce Social Security Retirement Benefits

The windfall elimination provision or WEP can reduce your Social Security retirement benefits; the government pension offset or GPO reduces the amount of your Social Security spouse's, widow's, or widower's benefits.

Robert Powell

Best Buys for March: Golf, Frozen Food, Winter Gear

Jeanette Pavini hunts down the best deals for March. Save now on everything from sporting gear to garden supplies.

Jeanette Pavini

How to Know When it's Right to cut Risk

Adviser Larry Stein says long-term investors should use downturns to grab tax losses, capture bargains, and rebalance portfolios.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Overcoming a Lack of 401(k) Match

A reader says their new employer offers a 401(k) but no match.

Robert Powell

Planning Strategies for Those Nearing Retirment

Preparing in your 50s for different scenarios as you near retirement will make the unexpected less painful, and provide more peace of mind.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor