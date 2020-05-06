IRS Publishes FAQ for Coronavirus-related Relief for Retirement Plans and IRAs
Robert Powell
The IRS has published answers to 14 frequently asked questions on coronavirus relief for participants in IRAs and retirement plans under the CARES Act.
Robert Powell
The IRS has published answers to 14 frequently asked questions on coronavirus relief for participants in IRAs and retirement plans under the CARES Act.
When the volatility within our portfolio rises, staying invested and sticking with the plan can be difficult. By understanding that volatility is a normal part of investing and aligning your portfolio with your individual time-horizon and goals, you have a much greater likelihood of long-term success.
Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
The AP Stylebook Online has just revised the terms journalists should use when referring to the group of people formerly known as senior citizens. Older adult(s) and older person/people are now preferred over senior citizens, seniors or elderly as a general term when appropriate and relevant.
Robert Powell
The windfall elimination provision or WEP can reduce your Social Security retirement benefits; the government pension offset or GPO reduces the amount of your Social Security spouse's, widow's, or widower's benefits.
Robert Powell