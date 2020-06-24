Reprinted with permission from Leimberg Information Services, Inc. (LISI).

The “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act,” better known as the “CARES Act,” has been law since its enactment on Friday, March 27, 2020. In addition to introducing the wonderfully complicated (and often confounding) Paycheck Protection Program, the CARES Act sets forth a number of taxpayer-friendly provisions with respect to IRAs and Retirement Plans, for the purpose of providing much needed tax-advantaged opportunities to taxpayers who might need to tap into their IRAs and Retirement Plans to access assets during the recent unprecedented economic situation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.