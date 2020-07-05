How to Keep Saving Money During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 30% of Americans have withdrawn from their emergency fund prematurely. The percentage is significantly higher for millennials: 45% of millennials have tapped their emergency fund, compared to 32% of Gen X and 16% of boomers.

The harsh reality is the snowball effect this creates. People are having difficulty managing their current expenses, driving the need to access emergency funds just to get by. What does that do to savings?