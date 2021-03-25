Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Search

Four Steps Women Can Take Now to Pursue Greater Security in Retirement

Lorna Sabbia, head of retirement and personal wealth solutions at Bank of America, describes the four steps women can take now to pursue greater security in retirement
Author:
Publish date:

The pandemic has reshaped everyone's views on the topic of retirement.

And that's especially so for women, Lorna Sabbia, head of retirement and personal wealth solutions at Bank of America, said in an interview. 

Their life stages and experiences are different in many ways versus men. "And so how we (women) prepare and how we think about that should be different as well," said Sabbia.

In this video interview, Sabbia described the four steps women can take to pursue greater security in retirement.

Four Steps Women Can Take Now to Pursue Greater Security in Retirement
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Four Steps Women Can Take Now to Pursue Greater Security in Retirement

Family meeting
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Make Family Meetings a Part of Your Overall Financial Plan

Americans Say it Will Take Two to Three years to Get Their Retirement Plans Back Because of COVID: Fidelity Investments
Saving/Investing for Retirement

One in Three Americans Say it Will Take Two to Three Years to Get Their Retirement Plans Back on Track Because of COVID: Fidelity Investments

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Do I Need to Know About the American Rescue Plan Act's Stimulus Checks?

rishi-jhajharia-1CkSNmbT7J0-unsplash
Planning for & Living in Retirement

What is Monte Carlo and What Does it Have to Do with Your Retirement Plan?

Avoid Mistakes and Red Tape When Splitting Assets in Divorce
Your Money

Considering Divorce? How to Financially Prepare

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Bond Yields are Rising. Do I Need to Change My Asset Allocation?

trading vs. investing
NextGen Money

Trading versus Investing: What’s the Difference?

The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb
Saving/Investing for Retirement

The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb