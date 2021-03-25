Lorna Sabbia, head of retirement and personal wealth solutions at Bank of America, describes the four steps women can take now to pursue greater security in retirement

The pandemic has reshaped everyone's views on the topic of retirement.

And that's especially so for women, Lorna Sabbia, head of retirement and personal wealth solutions at Bank of America, said in an interview.

Their life stages and experiences are different in many ways versus men. "And so how we (women) prepare and how we think about that should be different as well," said Sabbia.

In this video interview, Sabbia described the four steps women can take to pursue greater security in retirement.