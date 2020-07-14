This article is reprinted with permission from Leimberg Information Services, Inc. (LISI).

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals, and businesses. Section 2202 of the CARES Act permits qualified individuals to take coronavirus-related distributions from eligible retirement plans that are penalty-free and qualify for other special tax benefits. But there were, and still are, many unanswered questions about coronavirus-related distributions. The Internal Revenue Service, in its quest to answer these questions, has issued guidance, including the recently issued Notice 2020-50, that provides some unexpected answers and opportunities. The below article covers five of these.”