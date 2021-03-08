Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Don’t Cheat Yourself With the 4% Rule

Attend this free online webinar to learn why you shouldn't use the 4% rule for your retirement plan.
Sensible Money's next online retirement planning class, Don’t Cheat Yourself With the 4% Rule, will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Many retirees and advisors gravitate to simple rules of thumb, like the 4% rule, which says you can safely withdraw 4% of your portfolio each year, increase that withdrawal with inflation, and expect to have your income last for life.

Do such rules work?

Certainly they’re useful when you’re age 40 and planning for retirement 20 to 30 years away. But as you get closer to retirement, these rules can work against you.

This class will show you what to watch out for, and provide four practical tips on how to account for taxes, inflation, market returns, and Social Security when you lay out your retirement income plan

  • Thursday, March 11, 2021

  • 5 pm AZ & Mountain/6 pm Central/7 pm Eastern

  • Those of you age 50-70 who are within 10 years of your desired retirement date will benefit the most from this class.

Dana Anspach is the author of Control Your Retirement Destiny (in its second edition) and of Social Security Sense, contributes to MarketWatch, and spent eight years writing for About.com as their MoneyOver55 expert and for TheBalance.com as their Retirement Decisions expert. She is the founder and CEO of Sensible Money. Dana is also a CFP®, RMA®, and Kolbe Certified Consultant who began her financial planning career in 1995.

