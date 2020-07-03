Do I need a coronavirus financial plan? This is a question that has come up several times over the last few months from both individuals and from media looking to get information out to the public. It is certainly an interesting question. Would we ask if we needed a “Hurricane Irma financial plan?” Or a “911 financial plan?”

As a financial planner who has worked with hundreds of clients over the years, my perspective is that if you have a solid long term plan, it should take into account these rough patches — these downturns in markets and the economy that may set your plan back periodically. And the fundamentals of your overall financial plan just become all that much more important when these times come around. What kinds of things am I talking about?