Financial adviser Oscar Vives from Sensible Money argues that the S&P 500 is a misleading benchmark for retirees. He proposes a personalized approach called the Critical Path to measure retirement progress more accurately.

Vives explains that the S&P 500 doesn't account for individual retirement goals, portfolio diversification or cash withdrawals. He proposes the Critical Path as a more meaningful benchmark that measures progress based on the funds needed to meet specific financial goals throughout retirement.

The Critical Path considers factors such as planning horizon, expected withdrawals and current assets. It creates a personalized financial roadmap, allowing retirees to track whether they're in a "safety zone" or "danger zone" relative to their goals. Vives emphasizes that this method connects to actual spending levels and can be back-tested against historical scenarios, providing a realistic view of a financial plan's viability.

He contrasts this approach with Monte Carlo analysis, noting that the Critical Path uses historical data rather than random scenarios.

Vives suggests using the Critical Path to inform asset allocation and investment strategies, potentially helping retirees navigate market downturns more effectively.

