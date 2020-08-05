In March, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed and granted relief to IRA owners who would otherwise be subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs) by allowing them to forego making those distributions in 2020. However, the legislation failed to address the minimum distributions that came out prior to the passage of the CARES Act, including indirect rollovers. So, on June 24, 2020, the IRS released Notice 2020-51 to offer new guidance about how to fix all required minimum distributions that came out of client accounts before the passage of the CARES Act earlier this year.

Up until the end of August of 2020, you are able to replace any amounts that have come out of an IRA, that would have otherwise been considered a required minimum distribution due in 2020, back into those accounts.