TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicarePlanning for & Living in RetirementYour MoneyLifestyle
Search

How the CARES Act Effects Your Social Security

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

In March, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed and granted relief to IRA owners who would otherwise be subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs) by allowing them to forego making those distributions in 2020. However, the legislation failed to address the minimum distributions that came out prior to the passage of the CARES Act, including indirect rollovers. So, on June 24, 2020, the IRS released Notice 2020-51 to offer new guidance about how to fix all required minimum distributions that came out of client accounts before the passage of the CARES Act earlier this year.

Up until the end of August of 2020, you are able to replace any amounts that have come out of an IRA, that would have otherwise been considered a required minimum distribution due in 2020, back into those accounts.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Saving/Investing for Retirement

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should You Give Financial Support to Family?

Financial planners offer words of wisdom to those who plan to offer financial support to their family.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: How Much Social Security Do Divorced Spouses Receive?

If your ex-spouse is still living, you must take your own benefit before being eligible for an additional spousal benefit.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Unlocking the Hidden Value in Your Life Insurance

What happens when the original need or circumstance for owning life insurance changes? You may have more options than you thought.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: How Does Work Affect Your Social Security Benefits

The earnings limit no longer applies at your full retirement age or FRA, say Jim Blair, a founder of the National Social Security Association.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Worried About Being Downsized? Here’s How to Take Control

Before you get "the call" that your employer has set your retirement date, create your dream job and control your destiny.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

How to Create a More Diverse and Inclusive Financial Planning Profession

The Center for Financial Planning is a distinct initiative of CFP Board, focused on creating a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession, so that every American has access to competent, ethical financial planning advice.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Age-related Cognitive Decline has a Negative Impact on a Retiree’s Ability to Manage an Investment Portfolio in Later Life

Retirement researchers say there is evidence that age-related cognitive decline has a negative impact on a retiree’s ability to manage an investment portfolio in later life.

Retirement Daily

Ask Bob: When Can a Spouse Collect Spousal Social Security Benefits?

Widows can draw benefits as a surviving divorced spouse as early as age 60, says Jim Blair, a founder of the National Social Security Association.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Should Retirees Invest in Gold Now?

With gold trading at close to $2,000, financial planners address whether retirees and near-retirees should be investing in gold now.

Retirement Daily

A Roof of Protection for Your Financial House

Protect your financial house with a strong, secure roof.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor