A Perfect Storm for Roth Conversions in 2020

The year 2020, extraordinary in many ways, appears to be an optimal year for Roth conversions. There is a “perfect storm” of factors that have come together in 2020, making a Roth conversion an excellent move for many savers. These factors include: The recent passage of the SECURE Act, with its changes to beneficiary distributions; the waiver of required minimum distributions (RMDs) for 2020 with the CARES Act; plus the fact that we’re living with the lowest tax rates in recent history. Add in the possibility of reduced valuations in IRA and 401(k) accounts due to market losses, and the scene is set for some significant activity in the Roth conversion arena.

Earlier in the year, we saw a significant drop in the overall stock markets. The S & P 500 dropped by more than 30% in roughly a month. And although we’ve seen much of that drop regained since the market low, it’s possible that we’ll see more of this downside volatility in the remainder of the year as COVID-19’s impact plays out.