Out of Sight No More? The Effect of Fee Disclosures on 401(k) Investment Allocations

Abstract: The researchers examine the effects of a 2012 regulatory reform that mandated fee and performance disclosures for the investment options in 401(k) plans. The researchers show that participants became significantly more attentive to expense ratios and short-term performance after the reform. The disclosure effects are stronger among plans with large average contributions per participant and weaker for plans with many investment options.

Additionally, these results are not driven by secular changes in investor behavior or sponsor-initiated changes to the investment menus. The researchers’ findings suggest that providing salient fee and performance information can mitigate participants' inertia in retirement plans.

Read Out of Sight No More? The Effect of Fee Disclosures on 401(K) Investment Allocations

Conflicting Interests and the Effect of Fiduciary Duty — Evidence from Variable Annuities

Abstract: The researchers examine the drivers of variable annuity sales and the impact of a proposed regulatory change. Variable annuities are popular retirement products with over $2 trillion in assets in the United States. Insurers typically pay brokers a commission for selling variable annuities that ranges from 0% to over 10% of investors' premium payments. Brokers earn higher commissions for selling inferior annuities, in terms of higher expenses and more ex-post complaints.

The researchers’ results indicate that variable annuity sales are roughly six times more sensitive to brokers' financial interests than investors'. To help limit conflicts of interest, the Department of Labor proposed a rule in 2016 that would hold brokers to a fiduciary standard when dealing with retirement accounts. The researchers find that after the proposed fiduciary rule, the sales of high-expense variable annuities fell by 52% as sales became more sensitive to expenses and insurers increased the relative availability of low-expense products. Based on the researchers’ structural model estimates, investor welfare improved as a result of the fiduciary rule under conservative assumptions.

Read Conflicting Interests and the Effect of Fiduciary Duty — Evidence from Variable Annuities.

More Retirement Research

Submission to the 2019 New Zealand Review of Retirement Income Policies

Fiscal Impact of Permitting Late-Life Deferred Annuities

State-Sponsored Pensions for Private Sector Workers: The Case for Pooled Annuities and Tontines

Auto-Enrollment Retirement Plans for the People: Choices and Outcomes in OregonSaves

The Impact of Social Security on Pension Claiming and Retirement: Active vs. Passive Decisions

How Much to Save? Decision Costs and Retirement Plan Participation

Age-Specific Entrepreneurship and PAYG Public Pensions in Germany

Issues of Non-Contributing Gap & Management at E.O.B.I: A Case of Largest Pension Fund of Pakistan

Is the Hague Service Convention Ready for Early Retirement at Age Fifty-Five? Or Can it Be 'Serviceable' in a World Without Borders?

Relabeling, Retirement and Regret

China’s Policy Instruments: Tax Reduction, Retirement Prolonging and Welfare Changes

What Jobs Do Employers Want Older Workers to Do?

The Price of Wisdom is above Rubies - A Tribute to Ronald J. Coffey Case Western Reserve School of Law 1966-2007 (on his retirement)

Health and Aging Before and After Retirement

Exposure to the COVID-19 Stock Market Crash and its Effect on Household Expectations

Supporting Seniors: How Low-Income Elderly Individuals Respond to a Retirement Support Program

Childhood Circumstances and Health Inequality in Old Age: Comparative Evidence from China and the United States

Social Security Reforms and the Changing Retirement Behavior in Germany

Does the Actuarial Adjustment for Pension Delay Affect Retirement and Claiming Decisions?

Analysis of the Effect of Financial Literacy on Financial Planning for Retirement (Case Study Lecturers and Administrative Staffs in Universitas Indonesia)

Holistic Approach in Planning for Personal Financial Management: Indian Scenario

Chapter 5: ‘The Role of the National Employment Savings Trust in Helping Savers to Access Good Quality Retirement Products’

Chapter 1: 'Introduction'

Chapter 2: ‘How to Ensure That Savers Can Get the Best Products in Retirement’

Chapter 3: ‘Supporting Savers to Make the Right Choice at Retirement for Them and Their Family and How to Build on the Lessons of Auto-Enrolment’

Chapter 6: ‘The Role of Collective Pension Schemes and How These Could Be Introduced in the UK’

Chapter 7: 'Conclusion: Developing a National Narrative'

Chapter 4: ‘Helping Savers to Manage Longevity Risk’

Taxation and Policyholder Behavior: The Case of Guaranteed Minimum Accumulation Benefits

Public Pension Reform and the 49th Parallel: Lessons from Canada for the U.S.

Working Longer Solves (Almost) Everything: The Correlation between Employment, Social Engagement and Longevity

ERISA’s Preemption Clause: Progress Towards A More Equitable Preemption of State Laws

Contextual Analysis of Implementation of Tenure Track System in Higher Education Institutions of Pakistan: A Reform Perspective

Are Older Workers Willing to Learn?

An Efficient Defined Contribution Investing Approach

Inequality of Opportunity in Bodyweight Among Middle-Aged and Older Chinese: A Distributional Approach

Longevity Risk and Capital Markets: The 2018-19 Update

Promoting Public Retirement Savings Accounts during Tax Filing: Evidence from a Field Experiment

The Intersection of COVID-19 Health and Socio-Economic Vulnerabilities at the Household Level: An Analysis from the UK

Optimal Illiquidity

Health Risk and the Welfare Effects of Social Security

Nudges and Networks: How to Use Behavioral Economics to Improve the Life Cycle Savings-Consumption Balance

CalSavers and ERISA Redux: The District Court’s Second Opinion in Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association v. The California Secure Choice Retirement Savings Program

The Adverse and Beneficial Effects of Front-Loaded Pension Contributions

Is Financial Literacy Dangerous? Financial Literacy, Behavioral Factors, and Financial Choices of Households

Property Tax Deferral: Can a Public/Private Partnership Help Provide Lifetime Income?

Reforming U.S. Capital Markets to Promote Economic Growth