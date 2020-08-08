TheStreet
Retirement Research: Rich Retirees Don't Have to Worry About Running Out of Money

Retirement Daily

Abstract: Retirement savings adequacy estimates are often based on the assumption that individuals spend the same amount every year in retirement, and that the withdrawal rate to fund spending is based on spending down a percentage of retirement savings. The researchers simulate safe consumption rates and compare the amount that wealthy retirees are spending to the amount they could safely spend given different asset return assumptions and investment portfolio allocations. Retirees in the top quintile of financial wealth are spending nowhere near an amount that would place them in danger of running out of money. In fact, the average financial assets of wealthy retirees increased during this time period and most retirees spent less than their income. Setting aside 40% of financial assets to cover uncertain longevity, medical costs, and bequests still results in a consumption gap as high as 47.3.% among higher-wealth retirees. Read Spending in Retirement.

Abstract: Retirement planning is an issue that must be tackled early and solved backward. It must be tackled early because with a few working years to go there is little that can be done if an individual is not on the right path; and it must be solved backward because it makes little sense to aim for a portfolio that may not be able to sustain the desired lifestyle in retirement. This article introduces an approach that integrates the working period and the retirement period; leads the individual to consider all the relevant variables at the beginning of his journey; and enables him to start saving early to build a target portfolio specifically designed to sustain a desired retirement. The analytical framework introduced yields closed-form solutions for the target retirement portfolio and the contributions that need to be made during the working years to hit that target. The framework proposed is illustrated with an empirical base case, sensitivity analysis, and Monte Carlo simulations. Read Retirement Planning: From Z to A.

Comments

