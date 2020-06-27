Retirement Daily
Retirement Research: A Dozen Facts About Medicare Advantage in 2020

Medicare Advantage enrollment has grown rapidly over the past decade, and Medicare Advantage plans have taken on a larger role in the Medicare program. This Kaiser Family Foundation data analysis provides current information and trends about Medicare Advantage enrollment, premiums, and out-of-pocket limits. It also includes analyses of Medicare Advantage plans’ extra benefits and prior authorization requirements. The analysis also highlights changes pertaining to Medicare Advantage coverage that have occurred in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 crisis. 

Knowing the growing impact of financial exploitation, AARP BankSafe set out to unpack the dynamics surrounding the issue with a close eye on the all-important question of cost — that is, the cost to victims, financial institutions, and government budgets. This resulting report defines financial exploitation, summarizes the methodologies and findings of studies that have examined its costs, and sheds light on what we know about both the victims and perpetrators.

Ask Bob: What Home Sale Expenses Are Tax Deductible?

Craig Steinhoff, CPA, answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about what home sale expenses are tax deductible.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Private Equity in 401(k)s – Leveling the Playing Field or Fleecing Main Street?

Private equity allocations inside 401(k) plans create added complexity for participants in their retirement saving decisions.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Who Qualifies for Supplemental Security Insurance?

If you don't qualify for Social Security because you haven't worked long enough, but you're disabled, is Supplemental Security Insurance an option for you?

Robert Powell, CFP®

How to Witness Retirement Documents in the Age of Coronavirus

What do you do if you need spousal consent for a retirement plan distribution or loan physically witnessed in the age of social distancing? Technology, and the IRS, to the rescue!

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Is It Possible to Roll Two 2020 RMDs Back into an IRA?

Sarah Brenner, an IRA expert with Ed Slott & Co., explains why it's not possible to roll two 2020 RMDs back into an IRA.

Robert Powell, CFP®

IRS Expands and Clarifies COVID-19 Hardship Withdrawal Rules

The IRS has released guidance on the CARES Act for taxpayers tapping their retirement funds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's how that guidance may impact your choices.

Retirement Daily

Five Ways Forward If You Just Lost Your Job

When the economy goes sour many employees find their services are no longer needed. Instead of flailing around directionless, or sulking in silence, here are five positive steps to take.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Should You Claim Social Security Early Because of COVID-19?

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the fastest spike in unemployment in history. Many people are considering claiming Social Security benefits early. Should you?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Filing for Social Security under an Ex-Spouse

Marc Kiner a CPA with Premier Social Security Consulting, helps a reader learn how to apply for Social Security benefits online - if she's claiming under her ex-spouse's record.

Robert Powell, CFP®

The Future of Nursing Homes in the Post-COVID-19 Era

COVID-19 has had an impact almost everywhere. Hardest hit were those in nursing homes and care centers. Learn about what's been done to protect them, the impacts and ideas for changes.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor