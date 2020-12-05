Median 401(k) Balances Rose to $144,000 in 2019
401(k)/IRA Holdings in 2019: An Update from the SCF
The brief’s key findings are:
- The 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances offers a picture of households’ 401(k)/IRA assets after a period of strong economic growth and stock market gains.
- And these balances may not differ much from today, as the market is modestly higher in 2020 and most job losses have been borne by those without a 401(k).
- For working households nearing retirement with a 401(k), median combined 401(k)/IRA balances rose from $135,000 in 2016 to $144,000 in 2019.
- $144,000 provides a married couple with only $570 per month in retirement.
- The bigger problem is that only half of households have any 401(k)-related assets.
- The main reason for low savings is the lack of continuous coverage, so the solution is for policymakers to mandate coverage for all workers.
Read 401(k)/IRA Holdings in 2019: An Update from the SCF and What Does Consistent Participation in 401(k) Plans Generate? Changes in 401(k) Plan Account Balances, 2010–2018
Older Americans 2020: Key Indicators of Well-Being
A periodic Chartbook prepared by the Federal Interagency Forum (Forum) on Aging-Related Statistics, provides a comprehensive, easy-to-understand picture of our older population. Readers will find here an accessible compendium of indicators drawn from the most reliable official statistics. Indicators are categorized into six broad groups: Population, Economics, Health Status, Health Risks and Behaviors, Health Care, and Environment.
Read Older Americans 2020: Key Indicators of Well-Being
