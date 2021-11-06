Retirement Research: How Might Investing in Private Equity Funds Affect Retirement Savings Accounts?
How Might Investing in Private Equity Funds Affect Retirement Savings Accounts?
This Urban Institute report examines the potential impact on retirement savings of allowing 401(k)-plan participants to invest in private equity (PE). Under most reasonable assumptions, the researcher find that average retirement savings would increase when 401(k) plans include PE investments because PE funds earn higher returns, on average, than public stocks and PE provides diversification opportunities. Under the most optimistic scenario, the researchers estimate that PE investments could boost average account balances by nearly 10 percent over a full career. We also find that simulated impacts vary widely, with some savers doing substantially better than the average and others doing substantially worse.
Reducing the Impact of Dementia in America: A Decadal Survey of the Behavioral and Social Sciences www.nap.edu/catalog/26175/reducing-the-impact-of-dementia-in-america-a-decadal-survey
Trends in Retail Prices of Specialty Prescription Drugs Widely Used by Older Americans, 2006 to 2020 www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2019/trends-in-retail-prices-of-drugs.htm
What Resources Do Retirees Have for Long-Term Services & Supports? www.crr.bc.edu/briefs/what-resources-do-retirees-have-for-long-term-services-supports/
Fast Facts & Figures About Social Security, 2021 www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/chartbooks/fast_facts/2021/index.html
The Impact of Claimant Representation Fee Schedules on the Disability Applicant Process and Recipient Outcomes www.crr.bc.edu/working-papers/the-impact-of-claimant-representation-fee-schedules-on-the-disability-applicant-process-and-recipient-outcomes
Strengthening Long-Term Services and Supports: The Difference Federal Investment Can Make www.urban.org/research/publication/strengthening-long-term-services-and-supports
Understanding the Rise in Life Expectancy Inequality www.iza.org/publications/dp/14741
Inequality in Mortality between Black and White Americans by Age, Place, and Cause, and in Comparison to Europe, 1990-2018 www.iza.org/publications/dp/14745
Some Medicare Advantage Companies Leveraged Chart Reviews and Health Risk Assessments To Disproportionately Drive Payments www.oig.hhs.gov/oei/reports/OEI-03-17-00474.asp
Financial Pain Points for Older Consumers: A Look at the CFPB Complaint Database www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2021/financial-pain-points-for-older-consumers.html
Reducing the risk: Improving vaccine uptake across at-risk groups in the UK www.ilcuk.org.uk/reducing-the-risk-report/
Frauds, Scams and COVID-19: How Con Artists Have Targeted Older Americans During the Pandemic www.aging.senate.gov/hearings/frauds-scams-and-covid-19-how-con-artists-have-targeted-older-americans-during-the-pandemic
Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation FY 2020 Projections Report www.pbgc.gov/sites/default/files/documents/092021-fy2020-projrep.pdf
Small retirement accounts: Issues and options www.brookings.edu/research/small-retirement-accounts-issues-and-options/
Can The Drawdown Patterns Of Earlier Cohorts Help Predict Boomers’ Behavior? www.crr.bc.edu/working-papers/can-the-drawdown-patterns-of-earlier-cohorts-help-predict-boomers-behavior/
Trends in Death Rates in Urban and Rural Areas: United States, 1999–2019 www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db417.htm
Dental, Hearing, and Vision Costs and Coverage Among Medicare Beneficiaries in Traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage www.kff.org/health-costs/issue-brief/dental-hearing-and-vision-costs-and-coverage-among-medicare-beneficiaries-in-traditional-medicare-and-medicare-advantage/
Policy Options for Improving SSI www.finance.senate.gov/hearings/policy-options-for-improving-ssi
Ageing populations: We are living longer lives, but are we healthier? www.un.org/development/desa/pd/sites/www.un.org.development.desa.pd/files/files/documents/2021/Sep/undesa_pd_2021_technical_paper_no.2_healthy_life_expectancy.pdf
The Impact of COVID-19 on Older Adults www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/surveys/2021/sep/impact-covid-19-older-adults
Medicare and Medicaid: Approaches Used and Priorities for Future Research www.urban.org/research/publication/assessment-literature-integrated-care-models-people-dually-enrolled-medicare-and-medicaid
Is a Dental Benefit Needed in Medicare? Patterns of Dental Care Spending and Use www.urban.org/research/publication/dental-benefit-needed-medicare
OASDI Beneficiaries by State and ZIP Code, 2020 www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/statcomps/oasdi_zip/2020/index.html
Target Date Funds: Evidence Points to Growing Popularity and Appropriate Use by 401(k) Plan Participants www.ebri.org/content/target-date-funds-evidence-points-to-growing-popularity-and-appropriate-use-by-401(k)-plan-participants
The State Pension Funding Gap: Plans Have Stabilized in Wake of Pandemic www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/issue-briefs/2021/09/the-state-pension-funding-gap-plans-have-stabilized-in-wake-of-pandemic
What’s age got to do with it? www.humanrights.gov.au/our-work/age-discrimination/publications/whats-age-got-do-it-2021
Great Divide: Education, Despair and Death www.nber.org/papers/w29241
Potential Savings for Medicare Part D Enrollees Under Proposals to Add a Hard Cap on Out-of-Pocket Spending www.kff.org/medicare/issue-brief/potential-savings-for-medicare-part-d-enrollees-under-proposals-to-add-a-hard-cap-on-out-of-pocket-spending/
Options for containing the cost of a new Medicare dental, hearing, and vision benefit www.brookings.edu/essay/options-for-containing-the-cost-of-a-new-medicare-dental-hearing-and-vision-benefit/
Medicaid Home- and Community-Based Services: Evaluating COVID-19 Response Could Help CMS Prepare for Future Emergencies www.gao.gov/products/gao-21-104401
How Four Proposals to Reform Supplemental Security Income Would Reduce Poverty www.urban.org/research/publication/how-four-proposals-reform-supplemental-security-income-would-reduce-poverty
Living Your Best Life Now: Enjoying Your Golden Years with Physical, Mental and Spiritual Vitality www.aging.senate.gov/hearings/living-your-best-life-now
Adult Day Services Center Participant Characteristics: United States, 2018 www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db411.htm
Residential Care Community Resident Characteristics: United States, 2018 www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db404.htm
Does Media Coverage of the Social Security Trust Fund Affect Claiming, Saving, and Benefit Expectations? www.crr.bc.edu/working-papers/does-media-coverage-of-the-social-security-trust-fund-affect-claiming-saving-and-benefit-expectations/
Medicare Beneficiaries Hospitalized With COVID-19 Experienced a Wide Range of Serious, Complex Conditions www.oig.hhs.gov/oei/reports/OEI-02-20-00410.asp
Impact of COVID-19 on excess mortality, life expectancy, and years of life lost in the United States www.journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0256835
Interpreting COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents in the US: The changing role of facility quality over time www.journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0256767
Childless Older Americans: 2018 www.census.gov/content/dam/Census/library/publications/2021/demo/p70-173.pdf
Global Pensions and ESG: Is There A Better Way? www.repository.upenn.edu/prc_papers/715/
Supplemental Security Income: Continuity and Change since 1974 www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2021/supplemental-security-income-continuity-and-change-since-1974.html
Do All State and Local Workers Receive an Annuity in Retirement?
www.crr.bc.edu/briefs/do-all-state-and-local-workers-receive-an-annuity-in-retirement/
