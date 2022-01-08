Retirement Research: How Do Households Adjust Their Earnings, Saving, and Consumption After Children Leave?

Whether parents adjust their consumption after their children leave home has important implications for our understanding of retirement income adequacy.

How Do Households Adjust Their Earnings, Saving, and Consumption After Children Leave?

Whether parents adjust their consumption after their children leave home has important implications for our understanding of retirement income adequacy.

Prior studies have found that parents reduce consumption after their children become independent, allowing them to save more for retirement. Other studies, however, have found that savings for retirement does not increase.

If households are both consuming less but not saving more after the children leave, where are the resources going? The project examines three ways to reconcile these seemingly inconsistent results:

parents may be saving by paying down debt faster, parents may still be providing financial support to their grown children, and parents may be adjusting their labor.

This paper found that:

Households are not saving by paying down debt quicker after the children become independent. Parents also do not continue to provide more money to children after they leave. Parents are, however, reducing the number of hours worked and earn about $2,000 less per year after their children become independent. Consumption relative to income decreases by 6 percent after children leave but net worth remains unchanged, so the conflict remains.

More retirement research

Mortality in the United States, 2020, www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db427.htm

Auto-Enrollment Retirement Plans in OregonSaves, mrdrc.isr.umich.edu/pubs/auto-enrollment-retirement-plans-in-oregonsaves/

Heterogeneity in Self-Employment and the Transition to Retirement among Older Adults in the United States mrdrc.isr.umich.edu/pubs/heterogeneity-in-self-employment-and-the-transition-to-retirement-among-older-adults-in-the-united-states/

Heterogeneity in Household Spending and Well-being Around Retirement, mrdrc.isr.umich.edu/pubs/heterogeneity-in-household-spending-and-well-being-around-retirement/

Comparing the Financial Wellbeing of Baby Boom, Generation X, and Millennial Families: How Do the Generations Stack Up? www.ebri.org/content/comparing-the-financial-wellbeing-of-baby-boom-generation-x-and-millennial-families-how-do-the-generations-stack-up

The Impact of Adding Private Equity to 401(k) Plans on Retirement Income Adequacy, www.ebri.org/content/the-impact-of-adding-private-equity-to-401(k)-plans-on-retirement-income-adequacy

Housing experiences in Canada: Seniors in 2018, www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/46-28-0001/2021001/article/00002-eng.htm

SSI Recipients by State and County, 2020, (December 2021, .pdf and Excel format, 115p.).

www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/statcomps/ssi_sc/2020/index.html

2021 Risks and Process of Retirement Survey, www.soa.org/resources/research-reports/2021/retirement-risk-survey/

Population Aging and the US Labor Force Participation Rate, www.bostonfed.org/publications/current-policy-perspectives/2021/population-aging-and-the-us-labor-force-participation-rate.aspx

Medicare Beneficiaries’ Out-of-Pocket Spending for Health Care, www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2020/medicare-beneficiaries-out-of-pocket-spending-for-health-care.html

Many Medicare Beneficiaries Are Not Receiving Medication to Treat Their Opioid Use Disorder, oig.hhs.gov/oei/reports/OEI-02-20-00390.asp

Booster and Additional Primary Dose COVID-19 Vaccinations Among Adults Aged ≥65 Years — United States, August 13, 2021–November 19, 2021, www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7050e2.htm?s_cid=mm7050e2_w

Predicting life expectancy after geriatric hip fracture: A systematic review, journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0261279

Annual landscape report on UK defined benefit and hybrid schemes 2021, www.thepensionsregulator.gov.uk/en/document-library/research-and-analysis/db-pensions-landscape-2021

State Declines in Heart Disease Mortality in the United States, 2000–2019, www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db425.htm

Understanding the Local-Level Predictors of Disability Program Flows: New Adult Awards and Beneficiary Work Activity, crr.bc.edu/working-papers/understanding-the-local-level-predictors-of-disability-program-flows-new-adult-awards-and-beneficiary-work-activity/

Do Retirees Want Constant, Increasing, or Decreasing Consumption? crr.bc.edu/working-papers/do-retirees-want-constant-increasing-or-decreasing-consumption/

Are There Hot Spots of Primary Impairments among New SSDI Awardees – and Do We Know Why?, crr.bc.edu/working-papers/are-there-hot-spots-of-primary-impairments-among-new-ssdi-awardees-and-do-we-know-why/

Pensions at a Glance 2021, www.oecd.org/pensions/oecd-pensions-at-a-glance-19991363.htm

LTSS Choices: International Review of Experts’ Recommendations for Reforming the Long-Term Services and Supports Workforce, www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2021/ltss-choices-international-experts-recommendations-reforming-ltss-workforce.html

LTSS Choices: Promoting Choices through Restorative Services: International Innovations, www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2021/ltss-choices-promoting-choices-through-restorative-services.html

COVID-19’s impact on long-term care, www.cihi.ca/en/covid-19-resources/impact-of-covid-19-on-canadas-health-care-systems/long-term-care

Frailty among hospitalized seniors, www.cihi.ca/en/frailty-among-hospitalized-seniors

MRDRC Newsletter, mrdrc.isr.umich.edu/publications/newsletters/pdf/2021MRDRCNewsletter4.pdf

The Effects of an Increase in the Retirement Age on Health – Evidence from Administrative Data, www.iza.org/publications/dp/14893/the-effects-of-an-increase-in-the-retirement-age-on-health-evidence-from-administrative-data

Home Alone: Widows’ Well-Being and Time, www.iza.org/publications/dp/14881/home-alone-widows-well-being-and-time

Annual Statistical Supplement to the Social Security Bulletin, 2021, www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/statcomps/supplement/2021/index.html

OASDI Beneficiaries by State and County, 2020, www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/statcomps/oasdi_sc/2020/index.html

The Fierce Urgency of Now – Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, waysandmeans.house.gov/legislation/hearings/social-security-subcommittee-hearing-fierce-urgency-now-social-security-2100

How Has COVID-19 Affected Older Workers’ Labor Force Participation? crr.bc.edu/briefs/how-has-covid-19-affected-older-workers-labor-force-participation/

What Is the Right Price Index for the Social Security COLA? crr.bc.edu/briefs/what-is-the-right-price-index-for-the-social-security-cola/

Older Rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2020/millions-of-adults-ages-50-and-older-rely-on-snap.html

Annual Statistical Report on the Social Security Disability Insurance Program, 2020, www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/statcomps/di_asr/2020/index.html

Mortality in State and Federal Prisons, 2001–2019, bjs.ojp.gov/library/publications/mortality-state-and-federal-prisons-2001-2019-statistical-tables

2020 Profile of African Americans Age 65 and Older, acl.gov/sites/default/files/Profile%20of%20OA/AAProfileReport2021.pdf

2020 Profile of American Indians and Alaska Natives Age 65 and Older, acl.gov/sites/default/files/Profile%20of%20OA/AIANProfileReport2021.pdf

2020 Profile of Asian Americans Age 65 and Older, acl.gov/sites/default/files/Profile%20of%20OA/AsianProfileReport2021.pdf

2020 Profile of Hispanic Americans Age 65 and Older, acl.gov/sites/default/files/Profile%20of%20OA/HispanicProfileReport2021.pdf