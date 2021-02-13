How Debt Affects Retirement

Researchers find that cognitive ability is an important predictor of debt burdens in older ages.

Cognitive Ability, Cognitive Aging, and Debt Accumulation

Key Findings

The researchers find that cognitive ability is an important predictor of debt burdens in older ages.

In more complex financial environments, individuals with higher cognitive ability have taken on more debt relative to individuals with lower cognitive ability.

This debt increase is coupled with reduced economic security — after the increase in financial complexity, individuals with higher cognitive ability hold less total wealth, less liquid wealth, and are more likely to have debt levels that exceed half their assets than their higher cognitive ability counterparts prior to the expansion in complexity.

Individuals with higher cognitive ability disproportionately increased their debt burdens during the period in which the complexity of financial products increased, and subsequently, they were more financially fragile than similar individuals in previous cohorts.

Read mrdrc.isr.umich.edu/pubs/cognitive-ability-cognitive-aging-and-debt-accumulation/

Understanding Debt in the Older Population

Abstract

Poor financial capability can erode well-being in later life. To explore debt and debt management among older Americans, ages 51-61, (the researchers) designed and analyzed a new module in the 2018 Health and Retirement Study along with information from the 2018 National Financial Capability Study. Even though this group should be at the peak of their retirement savings, it nevertheless carries debt due to student loans and unpaid medical bills; having children also contributes to carrying debt close to retirement.

By contrast, the financially literate have more positive financial perceptions and behaviors. Specifically, being able to answer one additional financial literacy question correctly is associated with a higher probability of reporting an above-average credit record and planning for retirement. Higher financial literacy is also linked to being less likely to carry excessive debt, being contacted by debt collectors, and carrying medical debt or student loans, even after accounting for a large range of demographics and other characteristics. Evidently, financial knowledge can help limit debt exposure at older ages.

Read www.nber.org/papers/w28236

Who Is Most Vulnerable to the Ticking Debt Time Bomb in Retirement: Families With the Oldest, Black/African American, and Hispanic Family Heads

Key Findings

This study by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) found the following trends in the debt holdings of families:

The share of American families with heads ages 55 or older with debt increased continuously from 1998 through 2019. The 2019 level of 68.4 percent was nearly 15 percentage points higher than the 1992 level of 53.8 percent and 5.4 percentage points higher than in 2007. This increase in the incidence of debt has been driven in recent years by the families with heads ages 75 or older. For this age cohort, the share having debt increased from 41.3 percent in 2013 to 51.4 percent in 2019. In contrast, the incidence among families with heads ages 55–64 and 65–74 experienced a small increase or decline during that period.

Debt levels, in contrast, have decreased from their peaks in 2010, although families still had debt levels that exceed their 2001 levels. The average debt amount for families with heads ages 55 or older was $88,245 in 2010; this amount stood at $82,481 in 2019 (both amounts in 2019 dollars). Furthermore, debt payments as a percentage of income fell from 11.4 percent in 2010 to 9.2 percent in 2019, and debt payments as a percentage of assets declined from 8.4 percent to 6.8 percent.

Housing debt continued to drive the level of debt payments in 2019. However, the incidence of credit card debt increased for families with heads ages both 55–64 and 75 or older in 2019, and each age group of family heads experienced an upturn in the median credit card debt held in 2019. In fact, families with heads ages 75 or older had significant growth in both median housing and median credit card debt in 2019.

Still, younger families — those with heads younger than age 55 — have had a higher probability of having debt and higher debt payments as a percentage of income than families with older heads.

Families with Black/African American or Hispanic heads had much higher debt-to-asset ratios than families with white, non-Hispanic heads. Further, the debt of the families with minority heads is more likely the result of consumer debt, not housing debt. This is troubling because while families can build wealth through homeownership, they cannot through consumer debt.

Furthermore, families with minority heads, particularly those with Hispanic heads, were more likely to have debt payments more than 40 percent of their income.

In short, while improving in many respects in the most recent years, the overall trends in debt are troubling in terms of retirement preparedness.

American families with heads just reaching retirement or those newly retired are more likely to have debt — and higher levels of debt — than past generations. Furthermore, the percentage of families with heads ages 75 or older having debt, including credit card debt, is at its highest level since 1992. Thus, more and more families are carrying debt into and throughout retirement.

All of this points to the importance of workplace financial wellness programs that support money management skills not only as a way to benefit individuals during their working years but also into their retirement. With reduced financial liabilities and a sounder balance sheet, workers not only can better focus on work but feel more secure in retiring. This is even more pertinent for families with minority heads, as they have more debt relative to their assets than families with white, non-Hispanic heads.

Read www.ebri.org/content/who-is-most-vulnerable-to-the-ticking-debt-time-bomb-in-retirement-families-with-the-oldest-black-african-american-and-hispanic-family-heads

More Retirement Research

