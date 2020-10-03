TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

Retirement Research: Are Older People Aware of Their Cognitive Decline?

Retirement Daily

Are Older People Aware of Their Cognitive Decline? Misperception and Financial Decision Making

Abstract: The researchers investigate whether older people correctly perceive their own cognitive decline, and the potential financial consequences of misperception. 

First, they document the fact that older people tend to underestimate their cognitive decline. 

They then show that those who experienced a severe cognitive decline, but are unaware of it, are more likely to suffer wealth losses compared to those who are aware or did not experience a severe decline. These losses largely reflect decreases in financial wealth and are mainly experienced by wealthier people who were previously active on the stock market. Our findings support the view that financial losses among older people unaware of their cognitive decline are the result of bad financial decisions, not of rational disinvestment strategies. www.iza.org/publications/dp/13725  

Symptoms of Depression Among Adults: United States, 2019 

Key findings

  • In 2019, 2.8% of adults experienced severe symptoms of depression, 4.2% experienced moderate symptoms, and 11.5% experienced mild symptoms in the past 2 weeks.
  • The percentage of adults who experienced any symptoms of depression was highest among those aged 18–29 (21.0%), followed by those aged 45–64 (18.4%) and 65 and over (18.4%), and lastly, by those aged 30–44 (16.8%).
  • Women were more likely than men to experience mild, moderate, or severe symptoms of depression.
  • Non-Hispanic Asian adults were least likely to experience mild, moderate, or severe symptoms of depression compared with Hispanic, non-Hispanic white, and non-Hispanic black adults.

Depression is characterized by the presence of feelings of sadness, emptiness, or irritability, accompanied by bodily and cognitive changes lasting at least 2 weeks that significantly affect the individual’s capacity to function

Read: Symptoms of Depression Among Adults: United States, 2019 www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db379.htm

Financial Access Challenges for Older Adults

The financial security of older adults varies tremendously from those who have access to bank or credit union accounts, mobile banking, and credit cards to those who may lack bank accounts entirely. COVID-19 is highlighting these gaps and its wake will strain household finances even more as banking practices and available services change. www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2020/financial-access-challenges-for-older-adults.html

More retirement-related research

Dementia data gaps and opportunities www.aihw.gov.au/reports/dementia/dementia-data-gaps-and-opportunities/contents/summary

Influenza Vaccinations among Adults 50 and Older: Slow Progress over the Past Decade www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2020/influenza-vaccinations-among-older-adults.html

States Continued To Fall Short in Meeting Required Timeframes for Investigating Nursing Home Complaints: 2016-2018 oig.hhs.gov/oei/reports/OEI-01-19-00421.asp

The Market for Reverse Mortgages among Older Americans repository.upenn.edu/prc_papers/693/

Women and Retirement: Unique Challenges and Opportunities to Pave a Brighter Future www.aging.senate.gov/hearings/women-and-retirement-unique-challenges-and-opportunities-to-pave-a-brighter-future

Save Our Social Security Now waysandmeans.house.gov/legislation/hearings/save-our-social-security-now

CMS’s Monitoring Activities for Ensuring That Medicare Accountable Care Organizations Report Complete and Accurate Data on Quality Measures Were Generally Effective, but There Were Weaknesses That Could Be Improved oig.hhs.gov/oas/reports/region9/91803033.asp

Working and Claiming Behavior at Social Security’s Early Eligibility Age Among Men by Lifetime Earnings Decile www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/workingpapers/wp115.html

EBRI IRA Database: IRA Balances, Contributions, Rollovers, Withdrawals, and Asset Allocation, 2017 Update www.ebri.org/content/ebri-ira-database-ira-balances-contributions-rollovers-withdrawals-and-asset-allocation-2017-update

Could State and Local DI Programs Shed Light on Trends in SSDI? crr.bc.edu/briefs/could-state-and-local-di-programs-shed-light-on-trends-in-ssdi/

Fiscal Year 2019 PBGC Projection Report www.pbgc.gov/sites/default/files/fy-2019-projections-report.pdf

Population aging caused by a rise in the sex ratio at birth www.demographic-research.org/volumes/vol43/32/default.htm

Revisiting the effect of statutory pension ages on the participation rate www.oecd-ilibrary.org/economics/revisiting-the-effect-of-statutory-pension-ages-on-the-participation-rate_3f430e2b-en

Differences between blacks and whites in well-being, beliefs, emotional states, behaviors and survival, 1978-2014 journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0238919

Foot rotation and the risk of falls in older women: A cross-sectional study journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0239065

Palliative care services in Australia www.aihw.gov.au/reports/palliative-care-services/palliative-care-services-in-australia/contents/summary

Africa Aging: 2020 www.census.gov/content/dam/Census/library/publications/2020/demo/p95_20-1.pdf

Billions in Estimated Medicare Advantage Payments From Diagnoses Reported Only on Health Risk Assessments Raise Concerns oig.hhs.gov/oei/reports/OEI-03-17-00471.asp

Antidepressant Use Among Adults: United States, 2015-2018 www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db377.htm

Association of Clinician Health System Affiliation With Outpatient Performance Ratings in the Medicare Merit-based Incentive Payment System jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2770411

Money Can’t Buy Me Love, but It Might Buy Me Medicare: An Analysis of the Impact of a Medicare Buy-In Policy on Employers www.ebri.org/content/money-can-t-buy-me-love-but-it-might-buy-me-medicare-an-analysis-of-the-impact-of-a-medicare-buy-in-policy-on-employers

National Background Check Program for Long Term Care Providers: Assessment of State Programs Concluded in 2019 oig.hhs.gov/oei/reports/OEI-07-20-00180.asp

What Jobs Do Employers Want Older Workers to Do? crr.bc.edu/briefs/what-jobs-do-employers-want-older-workers-to-do-2/

Calibrating a Microsimulation Model of Medicare Policy Reform to Match Administrative Benchmarks for Enrollment and Spending www.urban.org/research/publication/calibrating-microsimulation-model-medicare-policy-reform-match-administrative-benchmarks-enrollment-and-spending

U.S. Decennial Life Tables for 2009–2011, Methodology of the United States Life Tables www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr69/NVSR-69-10-508.pdf

Overlooked and Undercounted: The Growing Impact of COVID-19 on Assisted Living Facilities www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/issue-brief/overlooked-and-undercounted-the-growing-impact-of-covid-19-on-assisted-living-facilities/

Key Questions About the Impact of Coronavirus on Long-Term Care Facilities Over Time www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/issue-brief/key-questions-about-the-impact-of-coronavirus-on-long-term-care-facilities-over-time/

Comments

Retirement Research

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ask the Hammer: Where is My Economic Impact Payment?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video how to track down your stimulus check.

Robert Powell, CFP®

It’s Not What You Make, It’s What You Keep – The Strategic Importance of Tax Planning for Retirement

Tips on creating a tax-efficient paycheck in retirement.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Can I Collect Divorced Spouse Benefits?

Elaine Floyd, CFP, the director of retirement and life planning at Horsesmouth, explains whether an ex-spouse can collect spousal benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®

There’s No Mystery to Building a Growth Portfolio

Invest in what you know to manage risk and grow portfolio return.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Can I Convert an Inherited IRA into an Inherited Roth IRA?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether a person who inherits an IRA can convert it into an inherited Roth IRA.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Everything You Need to Know About Social Security and Divorced Spousal Benefits

Retirement, Social Security, and divorce are complex on their own. Separate fact from fiction and get tips on how to navigate through a "gray divorce".

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Can I Switch from My Social Security Benefit to a Survivors Benefit?

David Freitag, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert for MassMutual, explains whether a spouse can switch Social Security benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Turn Term Policies into Cash with a Life Settlement

Can't afford to convert your term life insurance policy? A life settlement may be a solution for you.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask the Hammer: Should I Use a 30-year Mortgage with Interest Rates So Low?

Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video whether to use a 30-year mortgage now with interest rates at historic lows.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Five Tips for Surviving Grey Divorce in Retirement

A late-life divorce can wreak havoc on even the most well-thought out retirement plan.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor