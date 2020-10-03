Retirement Research: Are Older People Aware of Their Cognitive Decline?

Are Older People Aware of Their Cognitive Decline? Misperception and Financial Decision Making

Abstract: The researchers investigate whether older people correctly perceive their own cognitive decline, and the potential financial consequences of misperception.

First, they document the fact that older people tend to underestimate their cognitive decline.

They then show that those who experienced a severe cognitive decline, but are unaware of it, are more likely to suffer wealth losses compared to those who are aware or did not experience a severe decline. These losses largely reflect decreases in financial wealth and are mainly experienced by wealthier people who were previously active on the stock market. Our findings support the view that financial losses among older people unaware of their cognitive decline are the result of bad financial decisions, not of rational disinvestment strategies. www.iza.org/publications/dp/13725

Symptoms of Depression Among Adults: United States, 2019

Key findings

In 2019, 2.8% of adults experienced severe symptoms of depression, 4.2% experienced moderate symptoms, and 11.5% experienced mild symptoms in the past 2 weeks.

The percentage of adults who experienced any symptoms of depression was highest among those aged 18–29 (21.0%), followed by those aged 45–64 (18.4%) and 65 and over (18.4%), and lastly, by those aged 30–44 (16.8%).

Women were more likely than men to experience mild, moderate, or severe symptoms of depression.

Non-Hispanic Asian adults were least likely to experience mild, moderate, or severe symptoms of depression compared with Hispanic, non-Hispanic white, and non-Hispanic black adults.

Depression is characterized by the presence of feelings of sadness, emptiness, or irritability, accompanied by bodily and cognitive changes lasting at least 2 weeks that significantly affect the individual’s capacity to function

Read: Symptoms of Depression Among Adults: United States, 2019 www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db379.htm

Financial Access Challenges for Older Adults

The financial security of older adults varies tremendously from those who have access to bank or credit union accounts, mobile banking, and credit cards to those who may lack bank accounts entirely. COVID-19 is highlighting these gaps and its wake will strain household finances even more as banking practices and available services change. www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2020/financial-access-challenges-for-older-adults.html

