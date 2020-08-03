Worried About Being Downsized? Here’s How to Take Control

The last few months have produced a great deal of uncertainty, for both employees and companies. Everyone is looking for solutions to their most pressing problems, which sometimes means that decisions are made based on how things have historically been done rather than creatively looking for alternative, better solutions.

If you’ve worked in a large company for any period of time, you’ve likely seen someone get “the call.” Their boss asks to see them and, after telling them what an asset they’ve been to the company, explains that the company has decided to go in a different direction. While I hate to think that ageism exists, you can’t help but notice that it’s often older employees who have to worry about “the call.” Even worse is when companies marginalize older workers and leave them wondering where they fit. Marginalization has a host of negative consequences that often lead to the employees opting to leave (which is convenient for the company).