In recent weeks, I’ve been asked what my top three investment choices are as we work our way through the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy stocks? Financials? Technology stocks? Health care stocks? Tele-Health?

As a professional wealth manager based in North Carolina, I work with an affluent clientele. My independently owned and operated financial advisory firm, Stearns Financial Group, manages over $1 billion in investable assets. So perhaps it will surprise you when I say my top investment choice right now is premium career coaching.