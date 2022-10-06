Retirees Going Back to Work: Maintaining a Work-Life Balance

Today's retirees, and those who will soon be joining them, must face multiple challenges to maintain a fulfilling work-life balance if they decide to return to the workplace.

In addition to raging inflation, older workers who are eager to get a job face age discrimination, physical demands, an unstable labor market, and often low wages.

“Ageism - I call it the last acceptable form of prejudice,” said Larry Jacobson, chief retirement coach at Buoy Coaching in California. “Ageism is disguised and that's kind of something that people don't talk about. It is disguised as ‘You're overqualified.’ They'll tell people ‘Gee, well, we'd like to hire you, but older people, we know that you need extra rest and naps and therefore, we need someone full time, so we can't have you.’ That's illegal to say, but they can say it in a roundabout way.”

According to a recent Needs Assessment for people aged 50 and older - provided by Doug Dickson of EncoreBoston Network - about seven in 10 people think that ageism is a huge barrier. About five in 10 people believe they lack skills. In addition, two out of three people polled feel that their skills and experience are underused while one out of three don't feel supported or valued in the workplace.

Surprisingly, many older people have gone back to work as a result of the pandemic. The same Needs Assessment found that 62% of people felt more isolated, lonely, vulnerable, stressed or afraid because of COVID-19. Furthermore, 44 out of 100 study participants say they were forced to rethink priorities because of the pandemic. The study also showed that some seniors retired sooner than planned.

When retirees do go back to work, it is important that they maintain a work-life balance, according to David John, resident retirement expert at AARP. “Especially as you get older, you realize that there are certain things that you want to do and that you'd like to explore,” John said. “It may well be that it's time with family, it might be researching a new topic, it might be just something like gardening or something along that line. If you keep a balance in your life, you're much more able to be able to get what you want done and to work in a way that meets whatever your physical or mental requirements are.”

So how does one maintain this balance? An important part of doing so involves checking in with oneself and the lifestyle that you want to live. People should take some time to evaluate what they have already done in life and think about what they might want to do, whether that’s trying something new or sticking to what they’re good at. Another important action is to evaluate one’s health - both physically and mentally- along with their finances. Having a list of values and actions puts people on the right track

Art Koff, founder of Chicago-based RetiredBrains.com, said that checking in with loved ones is also an important factor. “Maintaining the balance has a great deal to do with your family,” he said. “The input from your spouse, or what your spouse is willing and happy to accept is extremely important.”

Elaina Roberts (whose name has been changed for this article) was 51 when she lost her high level, high paying job and decided to retire young. “[I didn’t] like it,” she said. “[I] was tapping into my retirement funds, which would need to last me 30 or more years (longevity runs in my family) and I was a little bored.”

In trying to get another job, Roberts, who is now age 63, said that there were a few barriers that stood in her way. Although she had 24 years of experience in the financial service industry, the fact that she didn’t have a Master’s degree prevented her from getting a job. “I strongly believe gender discrimination was part of the reason I lost my job,” she said. “My replacement and that of others by the new management were primarily male. Ageism may have been an issue in not finding a new job in my field but it was very subtle.”

After finding a new job, Roberts is now able to maintain a healthy work-life balance as a retiree. “Life takes precedence, with work being something I do because I enjoy what I do [and] the people I work with.” Her job also provides a lot of flexibility by letting her schedule most of her work.