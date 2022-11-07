Are you retired? Do you want to start a business? Here are some things to consider!

Retirees who need or want to go back to work in the U.S. today have the desire to be their own boss and are likely to start a business in retirement to have control over their own work environment.

Seniors who go this route should be aware of the financial risks and should do as much research and planning as possible in order to protect their retirement savings from business failure.

“The success in any small business depends on having an idea that potential customers are interested in,” said Norm Sherman, certified SCORE mentor. “Good ideas are good ideas no matter when, so if you've got a good idea and the passion to pursue it, then this is as good a time as any to start a business.”

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, about 20% of those aged 50 to 54 and about 25% of those aged 55 to 59 are self-employed. From there, the numbers increase drastically, with about 30% of those aged 60 to 64, 46% for those aged 65 to 69 are, 60% of those aged 70 to 74, and 68% of those 75 to 79 being self-employed.

Larry Jacobson of Buoy Coaching in California talks about using funds to start a business and the potential for it to fail. “I don't want people spending their life's savings on opening a retail store… and then it fails,” Jacobson said. “I mean, it's okay to fail in business. I've failed several times and that's what gives you knowledge and wisdom. But when it comes to your retirement money, I'm not a big fan of spending it all on things like that.”

According to a survey done by Business News Daily, 40% of people were concerned about financial security, while 35% of people were concerned about financial commitment to the business, and another 35% of people have a fear of failure. Additionally, 54% of people were most worried about basic operating costs and 50% of people were worried about the cost in supplies and equipment.

One way to reduce costs is to start a business online instead of opening up a store. However, an online business requires a lot of online presence, according to Sherman. “If you're going to start on social media, you have to make a commitment. You need to be posting several times a week for many weeks into the future, and it's very time consuming,” Sherman said. It’s also important to be on multiple different social media platforms, some of which require knowledge of photography and marketing or SEO. Managing social media on top of a business would be very difficult to balance because of the time commitment to each one.

This is where help from family and friends is really helpful. Grandchildren who may be more involved in the world of social media can help out with Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and even TikTok to help advertise the business. There are also many courses available aimed to help new business owners with their startup and advertisement. The connections that retirees have made from their former workplace can also come in handy if they ever need more clients or employees.

Elaina Roberts, 63, (whose name has been changed for this article) started consulting a few years after retiring. “I found enough work to keep me as busy as I wanted to be,” she said. “But the pay was quite a bit lower than I was used to.”

Making things work financially is an important part of being able to do what you want to do, when you want to do it, according to Roberts. “If you're starting a business, make sure you can afford it,” said Roberts. “Success could be a long way off and if you spend all your retirement funds, well, that's going to make really retiring a less than enjoyable experience.”

George Foster, 73, (whose name has also been changed for this article) decided to volunteer as a tutor in an elementary age after school program a few months after retiring. “After I retired, I decided that I could do something that I couldn’t afford to do before,” he said. “I had to leave teaching for financial reasons and now I could return to working with kids. So I volunteered as a tutor.”

Although he did not start a business, Foster’s advice to readers is to take the time to decide what they want to do with their time when they retire - a message that speaks to all retirees regardless of whether or not they have started a business. “After retiring, you recognize time is limited. How you spend it is important,” he said. “If you need the income, do what you have to do and find a way to squeeze in what you want. If you’re financially secure, do what’s rewarding for you.”