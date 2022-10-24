Types of Jobs for Retirees Going Back to Work

From full-time C++ programming to part-time Walmart greeters, retirees have returned to the workforce for both the financial and other benefits that create value for both employers and employees.

Some managers have started to realize and respect older workers joining their work environment, despite the reports of ageism in the workplace.

“We bring not only knowledge, but wisdom,” said Larry Jacobson, chief retirement coach at Buoy Coaching in California, who is also a retired CEO. “[Retirees have] wisdom about how to deal with situations, how to deal with people…It's like, ‘Oh yeah, I've seen that before. I know what to do in that particular case…’ So that's what older people can offer.”

Many retirees are using different requirements in searching for jobs due to financial and personal needs, specifically jobs that offer more flexibility. A recent Needs Assessment for people aged 50, done by Encore Boston Network, showed that of all retirees, 49% return to work part-time while 12% return to work full-time and 15% decide to stay retired. Additionally, about 50% of people prefer to work hybrid while 25% prefer to work remote.

Doug Dickson of Encore Boston Network says that although a lot of seniors love their old jobs, many continue to search for new jobs that offer better benefits and different rewards. “For the most part people want to continue working, using their skills or developing new ones, but often with greater flexibility,” said Dickson. “[They want] the ability to connect their work to other parts of their life, or in addition to their work, to being involved in things that perhaps they haven't been able to when they were actively raising their families or building their careers or had their priorities in line. What we see a lot is that people are reevaluating their priorities and seeing this as a time in their life where they can do some things that perhaps were not possible. That requires a certain amount of flexibility.”

Many retirees have started to look into the travel and hospitality industries as part-time work that provides flexibility and perks. According to the New York Times, these workers help out seasonally and are reaping the benefits that come with this type of work. Benefits include discounted air travel and hotel rooms. Jobs that provide these benefits would allow people to spend the first few years of retirement traveling to places that they’ve always wanted to visit but never had the opportunity to while working their previous jobs.

Another flexible option that people consider is being their own boss and setting their own pay as a freelancer, according to David John, resident retirement expert at AARP. “There may well be that they have a certain skill, so they can perhaps consult for something that they did before retirement,” says John. “Or that they have a certain desire that they want to make and sell something or do something that they've always considered, but they've never gotten around to doing.”

Regardless of where retirees work if they reenter the workforce, they should be mindful of how working impacts the Social Security benefits that they get in retirement. According to the SSA website, it’s possible for people to work and get Social Security retirement benefits at the same time, however, if you earn more than the yearly earnings limits, these benefits will be reduced if they are claimed before the age of 70. The website says “If you are under full retirement age for the entire year, we deduct $1 from your benefit payments for every $2 you earn above the annual limit. For 2022, that limit is $19,560.”

For those who decide to keep working, not only will they have earnings from working extra years, but the Social Security benefits will increase until they are claimed at full retirement age. In addition, the SSA says that your current earnings “could replace an earlier year of lower or no earnings, which can result in a higher benefit amount.” This is the reason why David John urges retirees to delay taking Social Security benefits. “If you can work longer and delay taking Social Security, that actually helps it especially helps now, with the fact that Social Security's inflation indexed and inflation is now a fact of life for at least the next few years there. That's important,” says John.

Arthur Prunier, 69, went back to work after he was offered a part-time job as an adjunct instructor for a college. This was 11 years after he retired. “My job only requires about 10 hours per week, [and the] employer was surprisingly supportive! [It was a] job opportunity that seemed too good to pass up,” Prunier said. “[My advice would be to] keep it part-time and in an area that really interests you.”

Harriet Vogel, 63, (whose name has been changed for this article) went back to work as a part time accountant working Monday through Thursday. This was six months after she retired. “After catching up on rest, I was so bored,” she said. “[I] knew I wanted to work, but only part time [and] I found the perfect fit.”

Vogel’s advice is for seniors to go to a temporary placement company. “Your knowledge and experience will certainly be appreciated in today's workplace,” she said. “[So] they will work with you to find the best fit for your experience.”