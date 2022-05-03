Skip to main content
Women, Divorce & Retirement Webinar

Mark your calendars. Retirement Daily's Women, Divorce & Retirement Webinar is scheduled for Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, Retirement Daily's Women, Divorce & Retirement Webinar will take place. The webinar will discuss how a broken divorce system puts women's retirement at risk. Learn the top issues and solutions, and what you can do in your own life. Plus, ask your own questions and hear the answers. Register HERE!

Retirement editor Robert Powell will be joined by two experts: Bonnie Sewell and Michelle Petrowski.

Webinar Speakers

Bonnie Sewell

Bonnie Sewell is nationally recognized for her expertise in divorce financial planning, preparing expert testimony for private arbitration and court cases relating to divorce. She assists in conducting mediation and private negotiations, including lifestyle analysis, net worth projections, income on assets, working capital, tax impact, income & spending, and financial impact of a particular scenario. Prior to joining Dakota Wealth Management, Bonnie built three businesses, a tax service and two Registered Investment Advisory firms.

Michelle Petrowski

Michelle Petrowski, CFP®, CDFA® (formerly Michelle Buonincontri), is a financial planner, wealth manager, divorce financial strategist, and personal finance coach. She is the founder of Being in Abundance and Being Mindful in Divorce, as well as an avid volunteer at Savvy Ladies in NY and Fresh Start Women's Foundation in Phoenix, and has worked closely with the Arizona U.S. Service Members. Michelle has been featured in CNBC, Forbes, MarketWatch, Investment News, Yahoo Finance, and other media outlets. You can email her at Michelle@BeinginAbundance.com or schedule a Q&A call with her here.

Issues

  • Lacking a trained divorce financial professional
  • The less-moneyed spouse having limited or no access to what the couple owns, owes and earns
  • Little transparency into the totality of settlements
  • Divorce financing 
  • Divorce attorneys and their pitfalls
  • The marital home

Now, don't fear: there are solutions to these issues. They include policy change, involving professionals and more. To hear detailed solutions from top-of-the-line divorce experts, attend the webinar. Register HERE!

Sewell, Petrowski and Powell will dive into the above issues and solutions, as well as answer your questions. You don't want to miss out on this information; it could mean the difference between a successful divorce and an unsuccessful divorce. 

Register HERE!

Retirement Daily's series on Women, Divorce & Retirement.
