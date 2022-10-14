By Mary Helen Gillespie

It’s not a fairy tale: Data repeatedly shows divorced women suffer greater financial losses in their retirement years than married or single women. Retirement Daily, as part of a year-long investigation, reached out to ask female readers to share their divorce and retirement stories first-hand. The responses were overwhelmingly emotional.

For those who shared their story, we asked a certified divorce financial analyst (CDFA®) to provide expert guidance for women going through similar circumstances and to offer suggestions for the woman’s current personal-finance status either during or close to retirement.

Meet “Elena,” a 63-year-old former executive, who is “semi-retired.” This is her story.

How has your divorce financially impacted your retirement plans?

I was divorced in 2007 at age 48, after 17 years of marriage. At the time, I was barely thinking about retirement other than maxing out my 401(k) and adding to other savings whenever I could. I took my entire 401(k) with me, he got the brokerage account and I paid him an additional, fairly large, amount (I also got the house). I took a mortgage on the house (which had been paid in full) because I preferred making mortgage payments to sending him a check every month. I had a good-paying job at the time, with my highest earning years after the divorce.

We shared custody; I managed all expenses related to our two children. Child support was sufficient (The kids were 13 and 15 at the time of the divorce) with additional funds contributed for special things, like sports. We also split 50/50 the cost of college for the kids using savings as we did not have a 529 or similar account.

In 2011 I was laid off from that very high-paying job. Between not wanting to move my then-17-year-old daughter, not having an MBA, and not wanting to start building a client base, I couldn't find a job in my industry, or any mid-management-level role because I was "overqualified" based on my experience. I used my severance money to pay off the mortgage. House was free and clear, but property taxes were significant and growing.

Two and half years after being laid off, I decided I needed to do something, anything, to get some income, quit using savings, and have medical insurance. I landed a part-time customer service job at a large hardware store chain...for $11.75 an hour - the same pay I had been making in the late 1980s!

Ten years after the divorce I decided to quit working (by then I was full-time at the hardware store, making $15/hour), downsize, and move back to where I'd grown up to be available for my mom who was getting older and beginning to have dementia.

This is where I experienced the biggest financial hit, I think.

When we divorced in July 2007 we had to come up with a value for all our assets. Investment markets and home prices were at a peak. Then came the drop in 2008.

Nothing, really, could have been done about the market values of assets/house, (although I recommend getting divorced in a down market!) but, here's where I missed a big financial item - the house value. We valued it, on our own without a realtor. That entire amount went to my side of the ledger because I was keeping the house. What we didn't consider -- what I didn't consider because I'd never sold a house -- was that the value we used was BEFORE taxes, fees, and sales commissions.

So when I sold the house in 2017, it was for less than we had valued it for in 2007, and the funds I received were AFTER deduction for taxes, fees, and commissions. All told, I lost almost $200,000 as a result of the lower market value and the deducted expenses.

Granted, market value loss was a risk I took (although I didn't understand it at the time - I thought houses ALWAYS increased in value), but the expenses of selling a house should have been applied to the value used in the divorce so a net value -- what we would have actually split if we sold it at the time -- was used.

Did you hire a financial advisor, a CPA, CFDA, or other finance professional to help you plan your retirement needs during the divorce proceedings? Would you today?

My former spouse was a CPA. I didn't hire my own CPA nor did I/we have a financial adviser at the time. I wouldn't have known what to ask at that time. Now, I do have a financial adviser and a CPA and I would let them know I was getting divorced and ask what I should be doing. I would also definitely bring in a real estate professional if there were a home involved.

Was your divorce attorney concerned about your retirement finances? Was the divorce judge?

No attorneys were involved. Both my former spouse and I saw them as merely an expense, and entities that would likely elongate the process. We mutually agreed that divorce was the right thing for us, there was no abuse/violence by either party. We agreed on custody of the kids, paying for college, who got the house, splitting the assets - why spend thousands of dollars on attorneys?

We found the paperwork online, and in a county where no court appearance was required. We completed the paperwork, sent it to the court, and three months later, we were done. Altogether, it took us less than five months to go from telling the kids to receiving the final documents.

Over the past 15 years, we've continued a fairly congenial relationship and been able to resolve anything that came up.

How would you describe the quality of your financial life post-divorce?

Getting used to one income, then losing my job, was stressful. I had savings but hated using them because I was so far away from retirement/Social Security and did not have pensions. Also, I am blessed with a history of long life in the family (late 80s to mid-90s with both sets of grandparents). Paying for college took big chunks out of my savings, too, at a time when I thought I would be earning top dollar, but instead was working for just over minimum wage.

Although the house was paid for, property taxes alone were reaching $12,000 a year. I quit taking vacations other than "staycations," coupon-clipped more than ever, and downgraded my car. Maintenance on the house, because I wasn't equipped to do any of it on my own, started at $1,000 for each event because of the size of the house and property.

Now, I can pay the bills by working from home and have a smaller house (paid in full from the proceeds of the first home) with lower property taxes. My son and daughter are out on their own. My mom is financially sound with assets sufficient to cover her needs in a full-time memory care facility.

The market has had a nice run-up, my IRA has grown, and I'm closing in on Medicare in a couple of years with Social Security FRA a few years after that. We'll see what this recession does to my portfolio and home value.

What other information would you like to share with women in similar situations?

Don't get divorced in an upmarket! Know where the money is, how much there is, who's contributing, and how much. If possible, create a private slush fund that you can drop cash into once in a while so you always have your own safety net. Have a trusted friend or family member hold it for you in their name with you as beneficiary, if possible.

If you're keeping the house, make sure its value is netted to you - when you go to sell the house, you're only going to get the net value. If you have children, consider moving to a smaller/different home in the same area/school district and selling the shared residence. It's a much "cleaner" way to split everything.

If you can afford it, hire a CDFA. They'll likely also be a CFP® and can help you manage your money post-divorce.

Retirement Daily shared Elena’s story with Michelle Buonincontri, CDFA®, CFP®.

Having been through her own tumultuous divorce, Michele understands the stress, the fear, and the cost because the current divorce process does not set up couples and their families for success. Michelle is the founder of Being Mindful In Divorce, and has been a national and local leader as a divorce and financial expert.

I find that in many cases women want to keep the marital home if there are children. It represents stability and seems to reduce uncertainty and limit change during a time of much upheaval. However, the marital home is not always an appreciating asset and carries increasing carrying costs due to inflation. In the long run, this may not be the best solution due to the ongoing increasing maintenance costs and real estate taxes related to keeping the aging larger marital home versus downsizing into a smaller home or even renting, as well as potentially selling years later when the market is down. It must be viewed as a home and an expense not an investment vehicle unless of course you are renting rooms and monetizing the property to generate cash-flow above your expenses.

Also:

Evaluate if keeping the marital home really makes sense from a cash flow and net worth point of view, taking into consideration rising maintenance costs and the time value of money, and increasing taxes. A CDFA can help you with this.

If looking to buy a home or buy out a spouse and qualify for a loan, ensure applicable spousal support and/or child support payments will continue for at least three years from the closing date of the loan obligation, not the divorce. Do not structure alimony as a lump sum payout for the receiver and make sure applicable spousal support paid is designated as alimony NOT a debt of the payer/obligor when looking to borrow funds.

Ensure the home buyout price is calculated fairly and properly. Check for liens on the property, adjust the price for sales commissions, repairs, etc, when deciding the equity buyout value, and use a GPAR Form (General Purpose Appraisal Report) for the appraisal, not Zillow or the common URAR 1004 Form as you run the risk of presenting an invalid appraisal if your case goes to trial. Bank appraisals are only intended for a lender/client and can’t be used as proof of value for court in a divorce matter.

Meanwhile:

Keep working with a spending plan. Knowing what’s going in and out is the foundational basis for our financial well-being. As interest rates rise look into a high-yield savings account for short-term cash needs such as Marcus at Goldman or Ally bank. Series I savings bonds may make sense depending on your situation as they are earning 9.62% APR if purchased through October 2022. You can find more information at treasurydirect.gov.

If you have a 401(k) plan available and/or are eligible to make Roth IRA contributions, consider maxing those out if you are not already doing so. The Roth makes sense if you believe you will be in a lower tax bracket when you retire and after the tax rates roll back to higher rates in 2026 when the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Acts rates changes have a sunset.

Additionally, if you are participating in a high deductible healthcare plan, utilizing the health savings account (HSA) can also be helpful. Contributions to this account are tax-deferred, they grow tax-free, and the funds can be withdrawn tax-free for eligible medical expenses including paying Part B Medicare premiums. The annual contribution amount is $3650 + $1000 catchup for both the employee and employer portion (for a total of $4650 for those 55 and older). Lastly, check with your county to see if there is a rebate on real-estate taxes - many counties offer them for those aged 62 and over.

Elena’s home is paid in full, that’s excellent! And although most folks have a bad taste about reverse mortgages, these can be an alternative to increase cash flow in retirement and be used as a retirement tool. A HECM (Home Equity Conversion Mortgage) reverse mortgage could be evaluated as a possible option for those homeowners over age 62 (who have little-to-no mortgage obligation), as it can be used to generate cash to bridge a shortfall in a spending plan and allow the delay of claiming Social Security. A reverse mortgage can even protect against sequence risk and declines in your portfolio (if you are drawing from the HECM, you don’t need to sell in a down market to raise cash), it has benefits over HELOC, or could be used as part of LTC planning to stretch retirement assets.

Always:

Have a vision for your divorce process and set realistic expectations: on what you want, are willing to negotiate (BATNA), and believe you are entitled to. Don’t expect the other person to change, as divorce will not (in most cases) make things better or easier.

Prepare and get educated on your finances (what is earned, owed, and owned), plus the family law in your state and county. Make copies of records even three-plus years back (if you have them) and store them in a safe location outside the home.

Ensure you have a self-care plan (physical, emotional, financial, & spiritual), as well as proper professionals to support you in the financial and legal aspects of the process.

