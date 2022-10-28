This ongoing Retirement Daily Special Report spotlights, from the checkbook to the courtroom and beyond, the true accounts of women in retirement following a divorce. Many divorced women face devastating personal-financial ruin after the end of a marriage. Learn how some survivors are moving forward and hear from Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®) experts about current or next steps not just for the women who wrote to us but for all women facing the same challenges.

By Mary Helen Gillespie

“Elizabeth,” 49, of Kentucky, describes the stress with which she struggles in her post-divorce setting while offering a hope-filled message to other women.

How has your divorce financially impacted your retirement plans?

Devastated.

Did you hire a financial adviser, a CPA, or another finance professional to help you plan your retirement needs during the divorce proceedings? Would you today?

No. Would not have helped.

Was your divorce attorney concerned about your retirement finances? Was the divorce judge?

No. The marriage had little cash but abundant assets. However, I was the victim of a financial vengeance situation.

How would you describe the quality of your financial life post-divorce?

I’m very poor and very stressed. I am dependent on public assistance to live.

What other information would you like to share with women in similar situations?

Stand your ground. You've contributed more than you think. Speak your truth.

Retirement Daily shared Molly’s story with Rick Fingerman, CFP®, CDFA®, CCPS®, and managing partner, Financial Planning Solutions, LLC of Newton, MA. Here’s what advice he has for her and other women facing similar divorce and retirement issues.

Many divorce attorneys are not geared up for the financial piece. I've worked with many women going through a divorce and (even in somewhat amicable divorces) the process can be long, arduous, and extremely stressful. I strongly suggest having people on your team to help you through this journey. That definitely means having a financial professional who is keenly aware of things like the division of assets. Having a therapist or divorce coach can be invaluable as well.

When a marriage has little in the way of cash like in "Elizabeth's" case, it is even more critical to have a CDFA® or CFP® that works in this area on your side. A $100,000 (401)k is not the same as a $100,000 Roth IRA or $100,000 in equity. Each comes with different tax ramifications and a qualified professional can help in a fairer division of assets.

"Elizabeth" can't go back and change things so all we can do is have a comprehensive plan going forward for her and women facing similar dilemmas. Working with a financial professional, a plan could be created to help ensure a comfortable retirement and things like how to best pay for college. For example, being a single custodial parent with a lower income can offer some advantages when it comes to receiving financial aid.

Getting help from a CFP to help with managing expenses and developing a savings/investment plan can be critical going forward. You will be amazed at how much of a better outlook you will have when you are financially empowered.

It may be possible if "Elizabeth" is not a high earner to be able to go back to school and recreate herself. It may be possible to get a modification in spousal support for a set period of time to help cover the education cost. If, for example, the higher earner was required to pay support for five years, maybe it could be modified to pay a bit more when the schooling is complete, and a new career can be had. I knew of a woman that went to a trade school and is now making a very good living without incurring student loan debt.

Advice I always give my divorcing clients regardless of wealth:

Take care of yourself first. Divorce is stressful regardless of wealth. Eat well, exercise, stay connected to friends, and have a good therapist.

Do not respond to emails from your ex on the same day. Give them time before responding when you are in a calmer state. The wrong things said or written can come back to bite you.

Remind yourself you will come through this.

