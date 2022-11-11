Skip to main content
Women, Divorce and Retirement: Homeless, yet Hopeful after Financial Loss

This ongoing Retirement Daily Special Report spotlights, from the checkbook to the courtroom and beyond, the true accounts of women in retirement following a divorce. Many divorced women face devastating personal-financial ruin after the end of a marriage. Learn how some survivors are moving forward and hear from Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®) experts about current or next steps not just for the women who wrote to us but for all women facing the same challenges.

By Mary Helen Gillespie

“Rose,” 60, of Indiana shares a bleak view of her retirement situation but encouraging words for others.

Has your divorce financially impacted your retirement plans?

Yes.

Did you hire a financial adviser, a CPA, or other finance professional to help you plan your retirement needs during the divorce proceedings?

No.

Was your divorce attorney concerned about your retirement finances? Was the divorce judge?

No.

How would you describe the quality of your financial life post-divorce?

I am homeless.

What other information would you like to share with women in similar situations?

Don't give up even when it's hard: You matter!

Join us for a free webinar - Women, Divorce & Retirement: Creating Your New Personal Finance Plan

Retirement Daily shared Rose’s story with Theresa A. Harezlak, CFP®, CDFA®, a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management of Rockford, Illinois. Here’s her thoughts for Rose and other women facing the same issues.

The most important thing to remember is that the end of a marriage is a personal event. A divorce is a business transaction. It needs to be treated that way. This means making sure that all your advisors understand the financial and legal aspects of divorce.

Be fair and set realistic expectations. You may not be able to live the same way, but that doesn’t mean it will be bad. It will only be bad if you do not make the changes necessary to accommodate your new situation.

Learn as much as you can about your assets, expenses, and cash flow. Work with someone who can help you understand the impact of a settlement.

I love “Rose’s” positive attitude and her “Never give up” advice. Start small and start to rebuild. I always say, there are times to thrive and times you just have to survive. At this point, being homeless, it is time to survive. It would be great to start saving but that is not realistic. Take small steps to make your life better.

Evaluate your talents. There are probably many. Perhaps you could find a job as a live-in caretaker for an elderly person or a family with small children. This would solve the issue of being homeless and give you some income to begin building your retirement fund. Perhaps a “side hustle” like consulting, tutoring or other jobs with flexibility would be helpful as well.

One area of advice I ALWAYS give my divorcing clients regardless of wealth is that each member of the marriage should always know what is going on with their finances. This is critical and can help both people make better decisions during the marriage and during a divorce.

Remember, you are the one most interested in your well-being. It is not your attorney, accountant, family member or counselors. At the end of the day, you must live with the impact of the divorce. Push to make sure your attorneys are working for you and are understanding the financial impact of this divorce. Work with a financial professional who will guide you in your decisions and help you understand your retirement life after a divorce.

Learn more by watching our webinar, Retirement Roundtable: Women, Divorce & Retirement, with Robert Powell and panelists Michelle Petrowski and Bonnie Sewell.

To find a financial professional with experience in divorce, visit the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts website.

