What is a Retiree’s Biggest Fear?

I attended a conference on aging recently, and the presenter was discussing the biggest fears of clients approaching and entering retirement. The question posed to the audience was, “What do you think the biggest fear of clients entering retirement is, according to recent research?” As I thought about the possible answers, so many possibilities came to mind — the fear of running out of money, a detrimental stock market causing the loss of significant retirement assets in early retirement, the loss of a spouse. Then the speaker said very bluntly — Alzheimer’s disease.

It makes a lot of sense. The most current Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures reports that 1-in-3 seniors die with Alzheimer’s or other dementia (more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined). There are currently more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease. That number has increased 145% over the last decade and 16% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the cost to the nation of Alzheimer’s and other dementias was over $355 billion (that number is projected to be $1.1 trillion by 2050 if no cure is found). Even more impactful to families, over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, including an estimated 15.3 billion hours valued at nearly $257 billion dollars. It is no surprise, then, that retirees’ biggest fear is Alzheimer’s — either getting the disease or becoming a caregiver to a spouse with the disease.

Thinking about this from a financial planning/retirement planning perspective, there are likely two major and very different issues. First and foremost is FOMO – the fear of missing out. Alzheimer’s and related dementias most certainly steal from clients many opportunities to live out their ideal retirement — to enjoy the happy, HEALTHY next phase of life that they always planned for and dreamed of. The fear of missing out on all of that IF an Alzheimer’s/dementia diagnosis were received is real. Especially if that diagnosis comes early in retirement.

Second, and most significant, is the financial impact of an Alzheimer’s diagnosis on the overall retirement plan. In 2019, the Alzheimer’s Association reported that the average lifetime cost for caring for a person with dementia was $357,297. For most people without a long-term care plan or long-term care insurance, these costs could be detrimental to their overall retirement plan.

If Alzheimer’s disease is a concern, here are common care costs to consider covering as you plan (subject to insurance coverage limitations):

Ongoing medical treatment for the disease symptoms, diagnosis, and follow-up visits

Treatment or medical equipment for other medical conditions (Alzheimer’s/dementia often have medical conditions that go along with the disease)

Safety-related expenses, such as home safety modifications or safety services for a person who wanders

Prescription drugs

Personal care supplies

Adult daycare services

In-home care services

Full-time residential care services and/or respite services

Planning for these potential long-term care needs prior to retirement is best. The older you get, the more likely your health may cause you to become uninsurable, if you choose to use insurance to help cover future costs of care. And, it’s important to seek the advice of professionals help in choosing the best strategy for your specific financial situation. Building a team consisting of a financial advisor, estate planning/elder law attorney, and often a qualified tax professional, is often the best defense against this disease significantly impacting your financial plan.

And remember, this isn’t a one- or two-person discussion. This is something that could very well impact your entire family. As you consider how you might tackle the impact of Alzheimer’s both personally and financially, make it a family affair. It is not an easy topic to address, but it is important and necessary.

Many people decide to hold a family meeting to discuss these heavy topics — it’s just too difficult to bring up around the dinner table or they just don’t know how to start. A professional/third party can bring up the difficult topics and ask the hard questions without the family emotion.

The intent of such a meeting is to get a plan in place for what would be done and how the family would assist IF there were a dementia diagnosis. The meeting (or series of meetings) would communicate what financial resources, legal documents and guidelines are in place, and who is available and willing to handle various roles within the family. Professional resources and future care/care facilities that have been considered are disclosed and communicated. This is a way for clear communication as to your plan and preferences. You remain in charge, feel confident you have your plan in place and communicated and can hopefully move on and enjoy your retirement knowing you have prepared for the “what ifs.”

“Thinking will not overcome fear, but action will.” W. Clement Stone

Planning ahead and preparing for the things that keep you up at night is your best defense against those fears. If you have not yet started planning ahead for your aging future or your potential long-term care needs in retirement — there is no time like the present. Reach out to your financial advisor today to put together a team of professionals to start planning today!

