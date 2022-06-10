Top Ten Lessons for Financial Planning

Michael J. Perna has been in the financial planning business for 40 years. Here are his top 10 tips.

By Michael J. Perna, CFP

Invest in yourself. Taking care of your body and your mind is the best thing you can do to help yourself in this life. Your physical and mental well-being are worth far more than any treasure you will uncover. The world is rapidly changing and to stay relevant you must continue to learn and stay abreast of the latest developments. Spend time with your family. You will never regret it. Kids grow up fast and they need you to be there for them. Children who are stable and well-adjusted bring greater joy and happiness than anything else in life. Know where your money is going. Too often people get into financial trouble because they have no idea where their money is being spent. Make a budget and stay with it. Regardless of how much you make, a budget will bring stability and financial security, and these will improve all other facets of your life. Time is your friend, don’t make it your enemy. All studies have shown that the longer the period of investment, the greater the return. In other words, let time be your ally. Start investing while you are young and continue for the remainder of your life. The best way to start saving is to have money withdrawn from your paycheck and put directly into a retirement plan or a savings program — you never touch the money. Money in hand is usually money spent. So don’t let it fall into your hands. Don’t be too conservative. Taking calculated risks is part of investing. In fact, studies have shown that it is very difficult to obtain financial security by playing it too safe. Furthermore, risks are mitigated over time. Therefore, it is important to resolve that if you are invested in stocks, you must stay with the plan even in the worst of times. Too often inexperienced investors jump out of the market at the first sign of trouble and never get back in, thereby suffering loses without the benefit of the rebound. Over time the stock market has always gone up. Declines are a normal and necessary part of investing, don’t let them scare you out of the market. Instead, look at them for what they really are — an opportunity to buy stocks at a discount. There is good debt and bad debt. Know the difference. Good debt is usually inexpensive and buys that which appreciates in value. Bad debt is usually expensive and often buys that which is not needed or depreciates quickly. A mortgage is an example of good debt. A credit card is an example of bad debt. In fact, if I had my way, I would put a cap on all credit card debt. But I don’t get to have my way, so all I can do is warn you. I have always gone by the general rule that, if you can’t pay it off in six months with reasonable payments, don’t buy it. Getting caught in credit card debt is tantamount to financial suicide. And once this happens, all areas of your life are going to suffer. AVOID CREDIT CARD DEBT. Don’t forsake secondhand. Everyone likes shiny new, but shiny new tends to cost far more than faded secondhand. And it might not be any better. For example, used tools tend to work just as well as new ones. This goes for both hand tools and garden tools. It also goes for the family auto. A two- or three-year-old car with under 50,000 miles will still give you another 100,000 miles of good use, and probably cost about half what the new one does. Other secondhand items that work well are toys, bicycles, sporting equipment, books, and magazines. Don’t let taxes determine your investments. Regardless of taxes, a good investment stands on its own. Too often taxes are the main reason for certain investments. This rarely winds up with good results. Consider the viability of the investment first, then turn your attention to the tax aspect. For example, variable annuities are often sold based on their tax deferral benefit. But because of the many expenses associated with the product, the tax benefit seldom compensates for the lost return due to the costs. Don’t forsake life insurance. Many a life insurance salesman has had the door slammed in his/her face. This is usually a big mistake. At any moment you can meet your demise. If you are just starting out, a twenty- or thirty-year level term life insurance policy can protect you and your family until your kids are on their own. It is generally very inexpensive and the best protection you can buy for your family. All aspects of life are psychological. There are two critical aspects of financial planning: advising clients what to do, and then getting them to do it. The former is rather easy, the latter can be painfully difficult. As human beings we are complex creatures prone to all the foibles in the universe. A good financial planner knows this and proposes recommendations with an eye toward how they need to present them to be acceptable to the client. No recommendation does any good unless it is implemented.

Michael J. Perna, CFP®, MBA, in an Investment Advisor Representative for Asset Management Resources, LLC. Mike began his professional career in 1972 when he accepted a position with the Internal Revenue Service, later working for the Social Security Administration before entering the field of financial planning. He was an adjunct professor at Stonehill College from 1995 to 2000, teaching investments and corporate finance.

Utilizing his extensive tax background with his investment management skills, Mike helps clients achieve a highly personalized level of portfolio management. In addition to creating family wealth, he focuses on insuring that client wealth is effectively passed on to the next generation.

