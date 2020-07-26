Three Things to Look for in a Fiduciary Financial Advisor

Picking the right financial advisor could be one of the most important decisions you make. A considerable amount of research and experience have consistently revealed that devising and sticking to a long-term financial plan, particularly one that is professionally made and customized to an individual’s needs, has a far better chance of success than anything else. But deciding who to help you with that plan can be as daunting as picking the “right” investment.

There are literally thousands of financial offers out there including through TV ads, free dinner seminars, and even outright direct solicitations. Who do you trust? Your employer’s human resources department? Your bank? Your friends and relatives? The internet (rife with “suggestions” that are really advertisements)? And then there are the folks who overtly bash one segment of the financial services world that invariably is competitive to their own (who hasn’t encountered the “I hate annuities and so should you” pundits). It all seems so confusing and contradictory.