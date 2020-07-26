TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicarePlanning for & Living in RetirementYour MoneyLifestyle
Search

Three Things to Look for in a Fiduciary Financial Advisor

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Picking the right financial advisor could be one of the most important decisions you make. A considerable amount of research and experience have consistently revealed that devising and sticking to a long-term financial plan, particularly one that is professionally made and customized to an individual’s needs, has a far better chance of success than anything else. But deciding who to help you with that plan can be as daunting as picking the “right” investment. 

There are literally thousands of financial offers out there including through TV ads, free dinner seminars, and even outright direct solicitations. Who do you trust? Your employer’s human resources department? Your bank? Your friends and relatives? The internet (rife with “suggestions” that are really advertisements)? And then there are the folks who overtly bash one segment of the financial services world that invariably is competitive to their own (who hasn’t encountered the “I hate annuities and so should you” pundits). It all seems so confusing and contradictory.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Planning for & Living in Retirement

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Will Your Spending Patterns Change in Retirement?

Housing is the largest spending category for every age group, and in all survey years studied except 2017, the median share of households’ budgets allocated to housing expenses was smaller for older households.

Retirement Daily

Why You Should Take RMDs For 2020

RMDs aren’t required for 2020 under the CARES Act. But, it may pay to go against the grain this year and take RMDs (or even more) from tax-deferred accounts.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: How Do I Get My Economic Impact Payment?

Financial adviser Mindy Cleaveland helps a reader learn how to get their economic impact payment.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Don't Let Taxes Ruin Your Retirement

Paying more taxes than necessary might not sink your retirement, but it can impact how long your money lasts.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

401(k) Plans No Longer Make Much Sense for Savers

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Am I "Qualified Individual" Under the CARES Act?

Denise Appleby, the CEO of Appleby Retirement Consulting, explains who is a qualified individual under the CARES Act and who isn't.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How Ministers Should Plan for Retirement, Social Security and Taxes

Different rules means unique planning challenges for ministers, priests, and rabbis.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Form CRS: What Investors Need to Know Now

Learn how Form CRS can help you decide if a broker-dealer or RIA firms is right for you.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Lawmakers ask Labor Dept to drop proposed ESG rule

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: How to Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

Financial planner Leyla Morgillo, CFP, helps a reader learn when to apply for Social Security to get the highest possible benefit.

Robert Powell, CFP®