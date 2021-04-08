Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Search

The Peak 65 Generation—Creating A New Retirement Security Framework

The three-legged stool that once served as a model for retirement income security—pensions, Social Security and personal savings—is wobbly at best and near collapse at worst, according to The Alliance for Lifetime Income.
Author:
Publish date:

In this video interview, Jason Fichtner, a senior lecturer at Johns Hopkins University and author of The Peak 65 Generation—Creating A New Retirement Security Framework, proposes ideas for a new retirement security framework.

More on Retirement Daily

Healthcare Expenses in Retirement – More Predictable than You Think

Ask the Hammer: What Do I Need to Know About the Premium Assistance Tax Credits That Are Part of the American Rescue Plan Act?

How Monte Carlo Simulations Can Help Validate Retirement Success Potential

Roth Conversions Could Become Even More Beneficial for Retirees

Don’t Let Healthcare Costs Make You Sick

How to Maximize Credit Card Rewards - Retirement Daily on TheStreet: Finance and Retirement Advice, Analysis, and More

Retirement Planning for the Self-Employed: Five Options for Lowering Taxes and Maximizing Saving

What’s Standing In The Way Of Millennials’ Retirement Dreams? These 3 Big No-Nos

Retirement Daily Learning Center - Financial Security in the Midst of Life Suddenlies

10 Popular Financial Myths - Busted - Retirement Daily on TheStreet: Finance and Retirement Advice, Analysis, and More

Avoiding Mistakes When You Inherit an IRA

Risk Tolerance, Risk Capacity, and Risk Alignment: How to Take on the Right Level of Risk

COVID-related Changes to Make to Your Estate Plan

Ask the Hammer: What Do I Need to Know About the Child Tax Credits That Are Part of the American Rescue Plan Act?

Ask the Hammer: Do I Have Until May 17, 2021, to Fund My IRA?

The three-legged stool that once served as a model for retirement income security—pensions, Social Security and personal savings—is wobbly at best and near collapse at worst, according to The Alliance for Lifetime Income.
Planning for & Living in Retirement

The Peak 65 Generation—Creating A New Retirement Security Framework

autopilot and life insurance
Your Money

Autopilot: Great for Airplanes, Not So Great for Your Permanent Life Insurance Policy

Benefits of a Cash Balance Plan for Retirement Savers
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Is Inflation Dead?

Before you decide to use or not use an annuity as part of your plan, it’s important to understand what an annuity is, says Dana Anspach, president and founder of Sensible Money.
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Is an Annuity Right For You?

Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Is There a Tax Break If I Cash In My Series EE Bonds Early?

Two unintended consequences of Roth IRA conversions
Saving/Investing for Retirement

3 Things to Consider Before You Do a Roth Conversion

In the second webinar in her Life Planning series, Jeannette Bajalia, the president and founder of Woman's Worth, defines holistic planning as a roadmap to your life plan.
Learning Center

Retirement Daily Learning Center - Holistic Planning and Why It’s Important

What’s the Best Social Security Claiming Strategy?
Social Security/Medicare

An Alternative Look at When to Start Social Security Benefits

family cfo
Your Money

Go Confidently in the Direction of Your Dreams with a Family CFO