Tax Planning in Retirement
Tax Planning in Retirement

How to Tax Plan During Retirement

Approaching retirement and don't know where to allocate your retirement savings? Read this guide with helpful tips from our expert below.
  Author:
  Publish date:

By Beau Kemp, CFP, RMA

Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”

Beau Kemp

Five to Ten Years Pre-Retirement

Usually, these are your highest earning years, and the main question is where you should be allocating your retirement savings. If you followed the general rule of thumb, you would end up saving in a tax-deferred account. However, this doesn’t always give you the best long-term plan. It is best to build 2 plans – one with tax-deferred savings and one with tax-free savings, then see which one looks better in the long run. Another thing to consider is tax diversification among account types. Having diversification among account types in retirement gives your flexibility on where you pull money from, helping your overall tax liability along the way.

Retirement – Pre-Social Security

If you retire at age 65 and you decide to delay Social Security, you are likely going to be in a low tax bracket for 5 years. This can lead to great opportunities, mainly around long-term capital gains and Roth conversions.

Long-term capital gains have different tax brackets than ordinary income (0%, 15%, and 20%). Taking advantage of the 0% capital gains bracket can bring great benefits if you have a substantial number of gains that’ll have to be realized over the years to meet your spending needs.

Roth conversions bring advantages in the long run but will cost you more in the near term. You get taxed at your ordinary income rate when you complete these, so they work best when you are in a lower tax bracket today vs. where you will be in the future.

Retirement - Social Security and Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs)

If you planned accordingly leading up to this point, everything from here on out should be smooth and consistent. Your complete “retirement paycheck” will consist of funds coming from different places like Social Security, pensions, and various accounts. We tend to use RMDs as part of this since you have to withdraw it anyway.

Another sneaky tax in retirement has to do with your Medicare Part B premiums. These are based on your income from two years ago, so this is one of the reasons I prefer to have diversification among account types. If there is a lumpy expense that comes up in retirement, it could lead to you paying more for Medicare Part B in two years due to a larger withdrawal out of your tax-deferred account. However, if you had a Roth account, you could withdraw that money needed for the one-time expense tax-free, keeping your Medicare Part B premiums lower in two years.

The overall goal of tax planning in retirement is to smooth out your tax rate. You want to minimize high tax bracket years by taking advantage of low ones. Doing this leaves more money in your pocket to do the things you love to do.

About the author: Beau Kemp

Beau Kemp, CFP®, RMA®, is a financial planner at Sensible Money, LLC. He started as an intern while finishing his final semester at Northern Arizona University and has enjoyed seeing the impact a financial plan has on a person’s life ever since.

