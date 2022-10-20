Skip to main content
Common Retirement Questions: Should We Both Retire?
Common Retirement Questions: Should Spouses Retire at the Same Time?

In this section of the Common Retirement Questions series, our expert answers the question of whether or not spouses should retire at the same time.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the ten most common questions in retirement.

In today’s episode, Anspach discusses the next most common retirement question: Should spouses retire at the same time?

Anspach says that the question is more about if spouses can retire together rather than if they should. “There's two elements to that,” she says. “I would say, are there financial reasons that we should or should not? And then what is our life gonna look like now [because] it's gonna be different. We're gonna be in the same space.”

People should have this discussion well before they think about retiring because they can have two different visions for retirement, according to Anspach. One spouse may want to travel a lot while the other may want to stay at home and relax. Additionally, spouses that have a wider age gap might have different visions where the older one may need more care at home and the younger one may not. Therefore, spouses should discuss what they want to do together and what they can do with their friends or other family members as well as the possibilities of what may happen.

There are many non-financial issues that may come up when discussing the question and these can sometimes be impacted by the financial issues. “I have seen situations where that feels really good to that younger spouse, where they feel like it's their opportunity to give back and contribute to the family,” Anspach says. “What I've seen happen is a renegotiation of the household duties, and that's kind of fun. I had one where the husband began doing all the laundry, doing all the cooking, and doing the grocery shopping [while] the other spouse had never experienced that before. And they would laugh and joke about it.”

Anspach also briefly mentions the possibility of a gray divorce. To those thinking about a divorce closer to retirement age, Anspach suggests that they hire a good mediator and avoid severe litigation. This will save seniors from losing money and assets in a legal battle.

Stay tuned for the next most common retirement question, where Anspach discusses when people should begin taking Social Security.

