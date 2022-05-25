Retiring early is becoming more and more popular these days. But are you prepared to move on to the next stage of your life?

By Sarah McGinniss, CFP

As the world changed over the last two years, so has the workforce. Employees are re-thinking how they want to spend their time after being away from their family or losing loved ones to the pandemic. According to SHRM.org, in 2021, 47.8 million workers quit their jobs — an average of more than 4 million per month, the highest average on record. Of those workers, some don’t plan to return to work, opting for an early retirement instead.

Sarah McGinniss

If you are one of those people or plan to leave the workforce early, you may be wondering how to recreate your paycheck after you leave the workforce. In this article, we’ll explore some of the options available.

Accessing Retirement Accounts Before Age 59 1/2

Many people know that you can’t access your retirement accounts without penalty until you are age 59 ½. If you plan to retire earlier, you’ll need to determine what funds you can access without risking the 10% penalty.

First, you can fund your needs by using the 72(t) rule, which allows penalty-free withdrawals from IRAs and other retirement accounts, like 401(k) and 403(b) plans. The 72(t) rule, also known as the substantially equal period payments or SEPP, may appear in the summary plan description of your employer plan. Before you retire, you will need to determine if:

You can retire early and start withdrawing from retirement accounts, and That a 72(t)-distribution is sufficient to cover your living expenses (assuming no other buckets to pull from).

You’ll also need to follow certain rules, which include:

Scheduling annual payments (at a minimum)

Not withdrawing funds from your current employer’s plan (you must be retired)

Taking payments over a course of five years, or until you reach age 59 ½, whichever comes later.

The payment amount must be based on one of the approved IRS methods: required minimum distribution, fixed amortization, or fixed annuitization.

If you need to access your retirement accounts before you hit age 59 ½ and are planning on using the 72(t) method, then you should calculate how much you are eligible to withdraw based on each of these methods. Basic calculators will give you an idea of what your payment might look like. Remember, even if you use 72(t) you are only exempt from the 10% penalty. Any withdrawal will still be subject to ordinary income tax.

If the 72(t) doesn’t fit your needs and you retire in the year you turn age 55 (or after), the “Rule of 55” allows retirees to access their 401(k) without having to pay a 10% penalty, and without the complexity of the 72(t) calculations. Of course, you must follow a few rules to get access without paying penalties:

First, you must keep your funds invested in your 401(k) and take the withdrawals from there (the Rule of 55 is not available for those with IRAs). Also, you can only withdraw funds from your current employer plan (or the employer you just retired from).

Some plans allow participants to roll old 401(k)s into their current employer’s plan so they can use the “Rule of 55” on a larger balance. That would help if you were only at your last employer for a few years before retiring and you don’t have enough built up within your plan. Not all employer plans allow this, so double-check with your employer before you put in your two weeks’ notice on your 55th birthday.

A few other exceptions will allow you to access retirement accounts, like disability or death. But if you are retiring and healthy, your options are limited to 72(t) and the Rule of 55.

Tapping Other Buckets

As you can see, getting around the standard IRS rules is complicated. Luckily, if you want to ensure you have funds to retire before age 60, you have other options!

If you are age 30, 40, or 50 and plan to retire early, consider saving outside of your standard pre-tax retirement vehicles. If you have taxable assets (think after-tax monies, like an individual, joint, or revocable trust account), you have ultimate flexibility on when to tap those resources, because no age limits prevent you from getting access to your funds.

The downside to taxable accounts is that they are taxable, meaning you are going to get a Form 1099 on these accounts every year (assuming you earn capital gains or dividends) and will owe taxes annually. You’ll have fewer tax advantages as you are accumulating, but you’ll have the flexibility you may need as you enter early retirement.

The reality is that you can save a good amount into employer-sponsored plans annually and get the tax advantages associated with them. However, if you want to retire early and plan to live another 30+ years, you will likely need more than just your employer-sponsored plan to fund your lifestyle. The earlier you start building up all of your savings “buckets,” the better off you’ll be.

I have ignored the advantages of Roth IRAs for this discussion, even though they can be one of the best long-term savings vehicles available. Why? If you plan to leave some of your assets to children or other beneficiaries, you may not want to touch your Roth, even if you can. That’s because you can pass Roth money on to the next generation tax-free. If you don’t plan to pass on your wealth and do want to tap your Roth IRA, you can always get access to your contributions anytime, penalty-free and tax-free. Try to tap those earnings before age 59 ½ and you’ll find more complex rules to follow. You can reference those here.

Other Strategies to Consider

Healthcare often keeps people working even if they’d like to retire. The cost of private-pay health insurance can be a significant part of your budget if you choose to retire before you qualify for Medicare. Planning ahead, though, can help you keep those costs manageable.

One tactic includes saving money in a health savings account, or HSA, throughout your working years. Those with a qualifying high-deductible health plan may be eligible to contribute dollars to an HSA up to the annual maximum, and get a tax deduction on those contributions. For high-income earners, this is usually one of the only tax deductions available after your employer plan. If you can save into an HSA, invest the funds during your working years, and avoid using them for your pre-retirement healthcare expenses, you’ll have another bucket you can tap for healthcare expenses. If you choose to retire and go on COBRA coverage, you can pay your premiums from your HSA account.

Another strategy that will help you retire early and save on healthcare premiums is to fund a taxable account. This will not only allow you to potentially avoid the restrictions of the Rule of 55 or a 72(t) distribution, it also will allow you to keep your income low and qualify for subsidized healthcare on the marketplace. Without subsidies, a married couple can expect to pay $18,930/year in private healthcare premiums. This figure does not include out of pocket costs if you have a health event.

To qualify for subsidized healthcare, you must be between 100% to 400% of the federal poverty line, meaning a couple can qualify with income up to $73,240 in 2022. Even if you need an annual income of $100,000, you can generally accomplish it by living off a taxable account and qualifying for healthcare subsidies. You must think ahead, however. If you want to retire at age 50 and want to qualify for healthcare subsidies for 10 years, you will need a significant amount of money in taxable account to fund your needs.

Potential Pitfalls

If you plan to retire early and you are healthy, the budget you used while you were working may not cover your plans for extra activities in retirement. Be sure to factor in travel and hobbies you plan to pursue. While you may be able to save money by eating at home and not spending on your wardrobe, I find that many people end up spending more as they enter retirement.

Remember, your retirement may last 30-40 years, so be honest with yourself about your budget and the rate of return you can assume for your investments. Assume a higher rate of inflation (especially for healthcare costs), a reasonable rate of return, increased tax rates, and that you will continue to help your adult children if you know you always have.

Preparing for Early Retirement

Many people assume that if they can retire early financially, they should. But even if your projections seem sound and you’re financially ready for retirement, you may not be emotionally ready, or have a vision of how you’ll spend your time. Without a plan for how you’ll stay busy, you may retire and panic.

Before you make this major life change, envision a typical day. How will you spend your time? Who will you spend it with? While having enough money is important, it’s not the only component of a successful retirement. In my experience, those who take a holistic view of their retirement plans tend to be happier in the long run.

About the author: Sarah McGinniss

Sarah McGinniss is a financial advisor at Savant Wealth Management. A CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional and a Chartered Retirement Plans SpecialistSM, she has worked in the financial services industry since 2015.

