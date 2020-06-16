Retirement Daily
Three Questions Parents Should Ask Themselves When Planning For Retirement

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Over the past couple of months, a lot of things have changed for parents. Between figuring out homeschooling and learning to transition to a work-from-home environment, many of us have had to look at life through a new lens. On the heels of COVID-19, we may need to look at planning for retirement from a new vantage point as well.

If you’re like most people, you’ve spent some time thinking about retirement. Whether it’s a gradual transition into a new, less stressful career or quick dash for the exit, thinking about “life after work” is natural. For many adults these days, planning is complicated by the fact that you are also helping your aging parents and raising your children, all at the same time.

Comments

Planning for & Living in Retirement

COMMUNITY

Ask Bob: How Much Does Social Security Increase Each Year After 62?

For every year you delay claiming Social Security past your full retirement age up to age 70, you get an 8% increase in your benefit.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Is it Possible to Take a COVID-19-related Distribution from My 401(k)?

If you are adversely affected by the coronavirus, you are eligible to make a coronavirus-related distribution of up to $100,000 from an eligible retirement plan

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Is it Possible to Stop and Restart Social Security Before Full Retirement Age?

Financial adviser David Cechanowicz explains how to stop and restart Social Security benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Who Qualifies for Penalty-free Retirement Account Distributions and/or 401(k) Loans under the CARES Act?

Did you suffer adverse financial consequences because of COVID-19?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Not Your Father’s Reverse Mortgage

Monetizing housing wealth should be part of the retirement-income discussion. And reverse mortgage should be part of that discussion

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Is It Possible to Roll Two 2020 RMDs Back into an IRA?

Sarah Brenner, an IRA expert with Ed Slott & Co., explains why it's not possible to roll two 2020 RMDs back into an IRA.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Is it a Good Idea to Invest in Stocks for a Short-term Goal?

Autumn Campbell, a CFP, with The Planning Center, advises against investing in stocks for a down payment on a house.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Can Older Workers Work from Home?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Half of Retirees Pay Taxes on Social Security Benefits: Survey

Half of retirees say they paid income taxes on a portion of their Social Security benefit income for the 2019 tax year, according to a new survey by the Senior Citizens League.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How to Suspend Your Social Security Benefit Payment

Dave Freitag, a Social Security expert with MassMutual, explains how to suspend your Social Security benefit payment.

Robert Powell, CFP®