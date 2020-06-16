Three Questions Parents Should Ask Themselves When Planning For Retirement

Over the past couple of months, a lot of things have changed for parents. Between figuring out homeschooling and learning to transition to a work-from-home environment, many of us have had to look at life through a new lens. On the heels of COVID-19, we may need to look at planning for retirement from a new vantage point as well.

If you’re like most people, you’ve spent some time thinking about retirement. Whether it’s a gradual transition into a new, less stressful career or quick dash for the exit, thinking about “life after work” is natural. For many adults these days, planning is complicated by the fact that you are also helping your aging parents and raising your children, all at the same time.